UFC news, rumors: Donald Cerrone teases Conor McGregor fight; Gaethje vs. Pettis discussion
Cerrone has McGregor on his mind for his return to the lightweight division
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone always seems to have a way of letting us know that he's not finished just yet, and he offered another example of that again this past weekend when he handily defeated Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 via submission in the first round. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Cerrone announced what we all had been assuming for quite some time, that being he'll be exiting the welterweight ranks to head back to the lightweight division. Cerrone even noted on Saturday night that there's a pretty exciting opponent planned for his return to 155 pounds, and on Tuesday, he gave us quite the tease.
Cerrone took to Instagram to get the entire MMA world buzzing by teasing a potential matchup in the future with none other than Conor McGregor.
"Just waiting on him," Cerrone simply stated in the post with a picture of himself and McGregor attached.
I would love to see this fight. Chances are many of you would like to see this fight some time in 2019, as well. But, we need to cool the premature excitement for a bit for one important reason: We don't know the status of McGregor as he awaits word from the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding his role in the UFC 229 melee following his loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. We can dream up all the McGregor fights we want, but as he sits in NSAC limbo, they're all simply just that -- dreams.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- You know what potential fight at lightweight is not being held back by anything, though? Justin Gaethje taking on Anthony Pettis, and as is turns out, that battle may be in the cards. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC is targeting Gaethje vs. Pettis for some time early in 2019 with no specific date in mind as of right now. Pettis is coming off a crushing loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 in which he turned in a gutsy performance, while Gaethje would be aiming to keep his momentum rolling in the loaded lightweight division following his impressive first-round KO victory over James Vick this past August.
- Dillon Danis and two members of Nurmagomedov's camp -- Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov -- had their temporary suspensions pertaining to their roles in the aforementioned UFC 229 brawl extended on Wednesday by NSAC. The extensions are pending a disciplinary hearing to take place in either December or January. Danis was at the forefront of the brawl, serving as the initial target of Nurmagomedov when the lightweight champ jumping the cage.
- Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson will be sticking around with Bellator for the foreseeable future. According to MMA Junkie, Bellator officials have confirmed to them that Henderson has signed a new long-term agreement with the promotion. Henderson is currently riding a two-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming last month at Bellator 208, a unanimous decision victory over Saad Awad.
-
Whittaker vs. Gastelum set for UFC 234
Whittaker will make his second defense against the top contender in February
-
Rodriguez finishes Jung with crazy elbow
'El Pantera' and Chan Sung Jung put on an absolute show in the main event from Denver
-
Cerrone submits Perry for big win
'Cowboy' is back in a big way after wrestling a win away from 'Platinum'
-
UFC Fight Night 139 predictions, picks
UFC's 25th anniversary show should bring the heat on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center
-
How to watch UFC Fight Night Denver
All the information you need to catch the historic 25th anniversary card
-
Report: Dillashaw-Cejudo set for UFC 233
The news comes on the heels of reports of UFC shutting down the flyweight division altoget...