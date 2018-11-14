UFC news, rumors: Donald Cerrone teases Conor McGregor fight; Gaethje vs. Pettis discussion

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone always seems to have a way of letting us know that he's not finished just yet, and he offered another example of that again this past weekend when he handily defeated Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 via submission in the first round. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Cerrone announced what we all had been assuming for quite some time, that being he'll be exiting the welterweight ranks to head back to the lightweight division. Cerrone even noted on Saturday night that there's a pretty exciting opponent planned for his return to 155 pounds, and on Tuesday, he gave us quite the tease.

Cerrone took to Instagram to get the entire MMA world buzzing by teasing a potential matchup in the future with none other than Conor McGregor.

"Just waiting on him," Cerrone simply stated in the post with a picture of himself and McGregor attached.

I would love to see this fight. Chances are many of you would like to see this fight some time in 2019, as well. But, we need to cool the premature excitement for a bit for one important reason: We don't know the status of McGregor as he awaits word from the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding his role in the UFC 229 melee following his loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. We can dream up all the McGregor fights we want, but as he sits in NSAC limbo, they're all simply just that -- dreams.

