UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes won't fight on May 9, wants full training camp for Felicia Spencer

Regardless of whether UFC president Dana White can pull off a potential supercard on May 9 at a location to be determined, two-division champion Amanda Nunes said she won't be part of it.

Nunes (19-4), who verbally agreed to a spring defense of her UFC women's featherweight title against Felicia Spencer (8-1), told CBS Sports on Monday that May 9 is too soon despite recent reports linking her to the card.

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes said. "I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

The 31-year-old Nunes has stayed busy during this global pandemic by promoting her role in the new Quibi show "Iron Sharpens Iron" opposite U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd. Launching on April 20, the show is the brainchild of executive producer Cam Newton and pairs star athletes from different sports to trade secrets of their individual training programs and mental preparation.

Nunes, a native of Brazil, said she has been allowed to train at her home gym, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, on a daily basis because while observing social distance protocols.

"The gym opened just for people that has fights coming up," Nunes said. "It's not many people, just me and a couple guys that are going to be on the same card as me. We all have separate training with just me and my coach, one on one.

"I keep in shape like that. I go to the gym only one time in the morning and do everything. I do a couple of things by myself and some things that I need a coach. Then I come home and I really do everything I need to keep in shape. I have a treadmill and some weights."

Spencer, 29, is fresh off a February TKO of Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and has lost just one pro fight -- a 2019 decision to former 145-pound champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino -- in which the native of Montreal showcased her toughness.

"I like this matchup a lot," Nunes said. "I like to fight girls like her -- tough, want to fight all the time, she's not a running fighter. She's really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me."