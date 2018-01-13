Uriah Hall fails to weigh in, UFC St. Louis fight with Vitor Belfort off

The UFC St. Louis card on Sunday night was supposed to bring about the final MMA fight of Vitor Belfort's legendary career. However, that will not be the case any longer as his opponent, Uriah Hall, failed to weigh in on Saturday morning. After Hall mysteriously missed his time on the scale, the UFC immediately confirmed the fight would not take place.

At this time, there still has been no reason given as to why Hall missed the weigh-in on Saturday.

Belfort facing off against Hall was the co-headliner on the UFC St. Louis card Sunday night that's highlighted by the main event of Jeremy Stephens taking on Doohoo Choi in a featherweight bout. More importantly to most, though, this was slated as the final MMA contest for the 40-year-old Belfort, who has had one of the more stellar careers in UFC history. While it seemed almost certain this would be the final fight of his career, Belfort did state that he would reconsider the retirement route, though it would take him earning at least $10 million to do so.

The UFC has not yet stated whether or not the bout will be rescheduled for a future date.

The news of the Belfort-Hall bout being cancelled comes on the heels Saturday of the reveal that the scheduled UFC 221 middleweight championship battle between champion Robert Whittaker and challenger Luke Rockhold has also been called off after Whittaker suffered an injury in training.

So, needless to say, the 2018 calendar year is not off to the most promising start for the UFC.