Chris Duncan survived a tsunami and turned the tide on Tuesday's episode of UFC's "Contender Series." Duncan was badly and repeatedly hurt by Charlie Campbell in the main event before turning off the lights on his surging opponent.

Campbell and Duncan came out swinging as they vied for the attention of UFC president Dana White and the possibility of earning a contract with the promotion. Campbell dropped his foe to one knee a touch over one minute into the fight. Campbell continued to advance, driving knees into Duncan's sternum and snapping his head back with right uppercuts. Duncan looked to his wrestling for aid, but Campbell was mindful to shuck his opponent away.

Backed up against the fence, it looked as if Duncan was all but gone. Campbell closed in on his wounded prey and appeared primed for a finish. Suddenly, Duncan uncorked a straight right hand that immediately seated Campbell. A follow-up shot on the ground separated Campbell from consciousness and awarded Duncan the first-round finish.

White was fuming after last week's premiere episode produced three straight decisions. This week delivered far more action. Four fights ended via knockout and the night's sole decision boasted a 10-8 scorecard.

White was so thrilled he immediately gave Duncan a contract with UFC.

It's been quite a journey for the native of Scotland. He appeared in September 2021 on the same show as he tried to fulfill his dream of competing in UFC. However, Duncan suffered a second-round TKO against Viacheslav Borschev. Now, he's back and ready to prove he belongs in the big leagues.