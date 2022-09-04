On the surface, no one would confuse Facebook founder and Big Tech kingpin Mark Zuckerberg of having anything to do with UFC or mixed martial arts. However, appearances are not always what they seem, and Zuckerberg actually appears to be a halfway decent fighter.

Ahead of Khai Wu's appearance in Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 5, Mark Zuckerberg shared a video of him and Wu sparring together, which featured him holding his own against "The Shadow." Zuckerberg's sparring match earned the CEO of Meta Platforms some props from multiple fighters, with Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling among those who commented on an Instagram post.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg shared that he began to get into mixed martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic and now trains with Dave Camarillo of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu. Zuckerberg shared that the "primal" nature of MMA and its intensity appeals to him, and he has also successfully recruited a number of friends to begin mixed martial arts training as well.

"From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?'" Zuckerberg said. "Alright, my mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something."

Rogan was among those who commented on Zuckerberg's video.

"This is great! I'm so happy to see this," he wrote. "Training looks solid too!"