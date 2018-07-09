2018 NBA free agency rumors, trades, updates: Spurs re-sign Davis Bertans, won't match Kyle Anderson's offer sheet

The 2018 NBA free agency period was expected to be wild, but the quick start caught everybody off guard with big names signings almost immediately. Paul George surprised everyone by staying in OKC, Kevin Durant remained with the Warriors and Chris Paul inked a deal to stick with the Rockets. And then there was LeBron James, who once again left Cleveland to join up with the Lakers. After him, DeMarcus Cousins shocked the entire basketball world when he agreed to go to Golden State. Now, things are starting to slow down, but there are still some big questions to answer.

Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder are set to part ways, which could result in Anthony becoming a free agent. Plus, there are still plenty of players left unsigned, including Clint Capela and Marcus Smart -- both of whom are among the top 15 in our free agency rankings.

To keep all the rumors surrounding free agency -- and Kawhi news -- straight, we'll continue to update this post with all the latest on reported deals, trades and negotiations.

Monday, July 9

Report: Spurs re-sign Bertans for four years

Davis Bertans is reportedly re-signing with the Spurs on a four-year $20 million deal. That's great value for someone that cracked the starting lineup 10 times for San Antonio last season.

Report: Udoh's contract is guaranteed

Ekpe Udoh will have his contract fully guaranteed by the Jazz, according to Deseret Sports. Udoh signed with Utah last summer and had a productive enough season to earn the second year of his contract.

Sunday, July 8

Report: Spurs won't match Anderson's offer sheet

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs will not match Kyle Anderson's four-year, $37M offer sheet. That clears the way for him to join the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lopez to join Bucks on 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting busy on Sunday. According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Bucks are adding Brook Lopez on a one-year, $3.4M deal.

Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have made a move to improve their frontcourt depth. According to a report from Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia.

Saturday, July 7

Devin Booker reportedly signs max contract extension

Devin Booker is the future face of the Suns. He got paid like it at least. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Booker has signed a maximum contract extension with the Suns worth $158 million. Now it's time for the 21-year-old to prove he's worth it. Full story.

Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly make three team trade

The Bulls, Magic, and Hornets reportedly executed a three-team trade that sent Bismack Biyombo back to the Hornets, Timofey Mozgov to the the Magic, and Jerian Grant to the Magic as well according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bulls received Julyan Stone in the deal in what appears to be be an attempt to save money. Full story

Jerebko waived by Utah

Jonas Jerebko has been waived by the Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is a surprising move as Jerebko is a solid stretch big man who averaged 15 minutes per game last season.

Big Al heads to China

Al Jefferson is taking his game to China. The 14-year NBA veteran reportedly agreed to a deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. It will be interesting to see if he's able to make an NBA return once the CBA's season has finished.

Friday, July 6

Blazers bring back Nurkic

Restricted free agent Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly reached a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers. Full story (11:34 p.m. ET)

Bulls match Kings' offer for LaVine

Well, that didn't take long. The Bulls will match the Kings' four-year, $78 million offer for Zach LaVine, according to multiple reports. Full story (10:15 p.m. ET)

Grizz sign Kyle Anderson to offer sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio has 48 hours to match the offer. (9:01 p.m. ET)

LaVine, Kings agree to $78M offer sheet

The Sacramento Kings have broken the ice, becoming the first team to sign a restricted free agent to an offer sheet this offseason by signing Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet, according to ESPN. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer. Full story (8:30 p.m. ET)

Report: OKC, Melo plan to part ways

Another big-name free agent could soon be on the market. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder will part ways with Carmelo Anthony. The details, though, are still being worked out. Full story

Report: Pelicans to retain Clark

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an interesting summer so far, and they've reportedly made another move. According to Shams Charania, they've agreed to a one-year deal to retain Ian Clark.

Report: Pacers agree to deal with O'Quinn

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly continued their busy summer by agreeing to a one-year deal with big man Kyle O'Quinn.

Thursday, July 5

Celtics haven't contacted Smart

Marcus Smart is reportedly 'hurt and disgusted' that the Celtics have yet to contact him during his restricted free agency. Full story (10:30 p.m. ET)

Magic to sign Briscoe

Amid rumors that they're interested in Isaiah Thomas, the Magic have reportedly agreed to a deal with a different Isaiah -- Isaiah Briscoe, who played in Estonia last season. (2:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Sixers to add Bjelica

The Philadelphia 76ers have made another addition to their roster. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the team has agreed to a deal with Nemanja Bjelica. (9:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 4

Amir Johnson headed back to Philly

The 76ers are finalizing a one-year deal with free agent big man Amir Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Johnson averaged nearly 16 minutes per game for the Sixers last season. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder reach agreement with Felton

Raymond Felton is back with the Thunder. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Felton and the Thunder have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The deal will reportedly pay Felton, $2.4 million. (12:30 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 3

Warriors to re-sign Looney

Free agent big man Kevon Looney, who had a breakout season with the Warriors last year, will re-sign with Golden State, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. Looney could continue to get significant playing time while DeMarcus Cousins recovers from his Achilles injury. (8:10 p.m. ET)

Wizards to sign Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has reached a buyout with the Nets and will become a member of the Washington Wizards after he clears waivers, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Full story (6:15 p.m. ET)

Jazz to re-sign Exum, Neto

The Jazz continue to get the band back together. They've already agreed to bring back Derrick Favors, and now they're reportedly going to re-sign guards Dante Exum and Raul Neto. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, Exum's deal is for three years, and worth $33 million. (6:03 p.m. ET)

Report: Chandler being traded to 76ers

Wilson Chandler will be traded from the Nuggets to the 76ers according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal will clear cap space for the Nuggets while giving the 76ers a solid forward. Full story (4:27 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans agrees to deal with Pacers

Tyreke Evans and the Pacers have agreed to a contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Evans last played on the Grizzlies. (4:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Green agrees to deal with Wizards

Jeff Green and the Wizards have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. This will be the third year in a row Green only signs a one-year deal. (3:43 p.m. ET)

Report: Bulls interested in sign and trade

The Bulls have reportedly expressed interest in doing a sign and trade with restricted free agent, David Nwaba according to The Athletic. The two sides are apparently stuck in negotiations.. (3:30 p.m. ET)

Report: Rockets to sign Carter-Williams

The Rockets will sign Michael Carter-Williams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The lengthy point guard has struggled to stay in one place, but maybe Houston will be a place he can revive his career at. (2:35 p.m. ET)

Report: Wizards looking at perimeter help

The Wizards haven't been very active in free agency so far, but according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, they have shown interest in Jamal Crawford, Luc Mbah a Moute, Dante Cunningham, and Willie Reed. It sounds like the Wizards are going after wings. (2:23 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Pacers

Tyreke Evans is meeting with the Pacers on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There's a chance of a deal being done soon, but there's still work on both sides to close out a contract. (10:23 a.m. ET)

Wizards reportedly showing interest in Green

According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, the Wizards have shown interest in Jeff Green as a potential option off the bench. Green is coming off a decent year with Cleveland. (10:20 a.m. ET)

Bradley agrees with Clippers on two-year deal

Bradley only played six games last season, but he apparently made an impression. The Clippers reportedly signed Bradley to a two-year, $25 million deal early Tuesday morning. (12:58 a.m. ET)

Monday, July 2

Warriors add DeMarcus Cousins

Welp. The NBA's best team just got a whole lot better. According to multiple reports, DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. Full story (8:40 p.m. ET)

Blazers get Curry ... not that Curry

The Portland Trail Blazers have reached a deal with former Mavericks guard Seth Curry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly for two years, with a player option in the second year and $2.75 million guaranteed in the first year. (7:51 p.m. ET)

Pelicans agree to deal with Randle

Well, that didn't take long. After being renounced by the Lakers, Randle quickly reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski. Full story (7:01 p.m. ET)

Rondo will join LeBron in L.A.

Rajon Rondo has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. Multiple other reports say that Rondo will have the opportunity to start over Lonzo Ball. Full story (5:30 p.m. ET)

Lakers renounce Randle, make him UFA

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent. The move opens up cap room for the Lakers to go after other free agents. (5:20 p.m. ET)

Report: Scott to join up with Clippers

The L.A. Clippers have reportedly added some depth to their front court. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Scott. (4:47 p.m. ET)

Report: Warriors unlikely to add Howard

The Warriors have been linked to free-agent big man Dwight Howard, but according to USA Today's Sam Amick, it's unlikely the two sides agree to a deal. He noted the Pelicans and Wizards are other possible landing spots for Howard. (4:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Pistons to ink Calderon

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran point guard Jose Calderon. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported it will be a one-year deal. (4:34 p.m. ET)

Wolves withdraw qualifying offer on Bjelica, agree to deal with Tolliver

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has rescinded their qualifying offer on Nemanja Bjelica, making him an unrestricted free agent. Additionally, Shams Charania reported that the team has agreed to a deal with Anthony Tolliver. (3:54 p.m. ET)

Report: Thunder agree to deal with Noel

The Thunder are reportedly making more moves. According to Shams Charania, OKC has agreed to a two-year deal with young big man Nerlens Noel. Full story (3:18 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors to stay with Jazz

Derrick Favors will be staying in Salt Lake City. A report from Marc Spears indicated that Favors has agreed to a two-year deal with the Jazz. Full story (3:14 p.m. ET)

Report: Evans meeting with Lakers

The Lakers' free agency bonanza continues. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Los Angeles is meeting with Tyreke Evans on Monday. Sunday, Evans reportedly met with the Thunder. (12:48 p.m. ET)

Report: Cavs open to trading Love

Now that LeBron James has left, the Cavaliers could be open to trading Kevin Love, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. If the Cavs went this route, it would indicate a rebuild is on the way. Full story (12:38 p.m. ET)

Report: Redick returning to 76ers

J.J. Redick will be returning to the 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Redick will reportedly be making somewhere between $12-$13 million on a one-year deal. This is the second summer in a row he's signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia. Full story. Full story (12:37 p.m. ET)

Report: Randle has meeting set up with Lakers

Julius Randle hasn't received an offer yet from the Lakers, but the restricted free agent has plans to meet with the organization on Monday in hopes of receiving one, says Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. (12:34 p.m. ET)

Report: Favors will make final decision Monday

Derrick Favors might be an unrestricted free agent, but signs are pointing towards a return to Utah. According to David Aldridge of Turner Sports, Favors met with the Jazz on Sunday and an announcement on his decision is expected on Monday. (10:42 a.m. ET)

Report: Suns ready to offer Booker an extension

The Suns are working on a contract extension for Devin Booker, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There's a strong chance that Booker receives a max deal from this extension. (10:37 a.m. ET)

Report: Pels want to keep Rondo

The Pelicans may have signed Elfrid Payton, but that doesn't mean they're out on Rajon Rondo. The guard had a strong season with New Orleans last year and according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pelicans would like to bring him back. (10:30 a.m. ET)

Report: Louisiana native Payton joining Pels

The Pelicans found a young point guard to add depth to their roster Sunday night in Elfrid Payton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Louisiana native is hoping to jump-start his career with New Orleans and he's doing so on a bargain. He reportedly will only be making $2.7 million. (10:27 a.m. ET)

Report: McGee joins the Lakers

Javale McGee is staying in California. According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, the NBA champion big man will be moving from the Warriors down south to the Lakers so he can join up with LeBron. Full story (10:20 a.m. ET)