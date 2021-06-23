After an extensive search, the Boston Celtics have filled their coaching vacancy. The club is finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. In addition to working as an assistant with the Nets last season, Udoka also previously served as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (from 2012-2019) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-2020).

In Boston, Udoka will serve as the successor to Brad Stevens, who coached the team from 2013 through this past season. Stevens has since moved into Boston's front office, and he was responsible for hiring his own replacement. Apparently, he thinks Udoka is the right guy for the job.

In addition to his coaching credentials, Udoka also has ample experience as a player. After going undrafted in 2002, Udoka spent time as a player with five different franchises -- the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings. In Boston, Udoka will look to lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as necessary.