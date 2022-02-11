The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 19-37 overall and 13-15 at home, while Cleveland is 34-21 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Cavs have won the first two meetings between these teams this season, including a 98-85 victory last Sunday.

Cleveland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 212 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 133-112 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. Guard Chris Duarte has been the team's best player of late, scoring 22 points against Cleveland last Sunday and added 25 points against the Hawks. Indiana held a 20-point lead in that meeting with the Cavaliers, but it let it slip away in the second half.

The Pacers are expected to have some fresh faces on the court on Friday night after completing a huge trade earlier this week. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson are all supposed to make their Indiana debuts, but Malcolm Brogdon will remain sidelined with an Achilles injury. Haliburton and Hield were each averaging more than 14 points per game for Sacramento.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland is working former Indiana wing Caris LeVert into its lineup after acquiring him in a deal with the Pacers last Sunday. LeVert scored 11 points off the bench in Wednesday's 105-92 win over San Antonio, which marked the third straight win for the Cavaliers. Star guard Darius Garland returned from a four-game absence (lower back) to score a game-high 27 points against the Spurs.

Garland leads the team with 19.9 points and 8.1 assists per game. Center Jarrett Allen has been playing well too, averaging 19.7 points and 17.6 rebounds over his last three games after being left off the Eastern Conference All-Star team. The Cavaliers have won 12 of their last 15 games heading into this contest.

How to make Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pacers? And which side covers almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.