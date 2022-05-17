The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Heat had a commanding win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their last 2022 NBA playoff series. On the flip side, Boston beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a grueling seven-game series. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for Miami, while forward P.J. Tucker (calf), guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring), and guard Max Strus (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Boston guard Marcus Smart (foot) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Miami is favored by two points in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 204. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Miami -2

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 204 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Miami -130, Boston +110

MIA: Heat are 4-2 ATS in their last six

BOS: Celtics are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games as road underdogs

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is an elite defender to go along with his all-around offensive game. Butler has great strength to finish around the rim with a nice mid-range jumper. The six-time All-Star has a knack for steals, while setting his teammates up with good looks. Butler is leading the team in points (28.7), assists (5.4) and steals (2.1). He dropped 30-plus points in three games in the semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Center Bam Adebayo has superb length with excellent play strength and good hands. Adebayo knows how to use his frame to position himself to snag boards and get easy looks in the paint. The 2020 All-Star is a great leaper and defender as well. Adebayo is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an instinctive scorer with a versatile offensive game plan. Tatum has fantastic footwork to consistently win his one-on-one matchups. The Duke product has a smooth-looking jumper from the perimeter as well, shooting 38 percent from downtown. Tatum is leading the team in scoring (28.3) with 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Guard Jaylen Brown is an explosive athlete with remarkable leaping ability. Brown constantly attacks the paint and can soar above any defender. The 2021 All-Star rebounds the ball well and has a nice mid-range jumper. Brown is putting up 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's recorded 25-plus points in three games during the semifinals.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

