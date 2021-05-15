The Boston Celtics will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota is 22-48 overall and 12-22 at home, while the Celtics are 35-35 overall and 14-20 on the road. The Celtics have won the last eight games between the teams dating back to November of 2016.

Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.5.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Celtics over-under: 230.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Celtics money line: Minnesota -190, Boston +170



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

On Thursday, the Timberwolves lost to the Denver Nuggets at home, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had 29 points and five assists along with seven boards. He set a franchise record with his 34th game of 20-plus points. It was Minnesota's fourth loss in its last 10 games. Edwards has averaged 19.1 points per game during that span.

Malik Beasley (hamstring) is out for the season. Minnesota lost the first meeting of the season with Boston on April 9, 145-136 in overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 12 rebounds and Edwards scored 24 points.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston was stunned by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday,102-94. Jayson Tatum had 29 points in addition to eight rebounds. Boston is now locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have lost four consecutive games.

Tatum scored a career-high 53 points in the last matchup with Minnesota. Jaylen Brown (wrist) is out for the season. Kemba Walker (neck), Robert Williams (toe), Tristan Thompson (pectoral) and Marcus Smart (calf) are out for Saturday's game.

