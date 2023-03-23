The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) and the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) battle in the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday night. Oklahoma City is rolling right now, winners of five of the last six games, and on Tuesday, the Thunder beat the Clippers 101-100. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has dropped two of the past three games. Paul George (knee) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is 232. Before making any Clippers vs. Thunder picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Clippers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Clippers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -4

Thunder vs. Clippers Over-Under: 232 points

Thunder vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -180, Oklahoma City +152

OKC: Thunder are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

LAC: Under is 5-1 in Clippers' last 6 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game



Why the Clippers can cover



Forward Kawhi Leonard is a superb two-way force who has terrific length and wingspan that allows him to swarm ball handlers and shoot right over defenders. The five-time All-Star averages 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. On March 15 against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Russell Westbrook is a high-energy and fast-paced player in the backcourt. Westbrook loves to push the tempo and attack downhill to either score or find a passing lane. The UCLA product logs 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per contest. In the March 18 game versus the Orlando Magic, Westbrook totaled 14 points, five rebounds, and nine assists.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thrives in getting into the lane and scoring the ball. Gilgeous-Alexander shows good body control and can finish around the basket consistently. The Kentucky product is also disruptive in passing lanes as a defender. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the league in points (31.4) with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals. On March 19 against the Phoenix Suns, he racked up 40 points, five boards, and four assists.

Guard Josh Giddey provides Oklahoma City with an elite facilitator who has a high IQ. Giddey excels in the pick and roll due to his ability to make quick and smart decisions. The 20-year-old leads the team in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (6.1) with 16.1 points per game. In the March 14 game versus the Brooklyn Nets, he had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

