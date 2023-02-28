The Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 15-14 at home, while Minnesota is 11-18 on the road. The Timberwolves are looking to snap a three-game skid after falling to the Golden State Warriors 109-104 on Sunday. The Clippers are coming off back to back overtime defeats with the most recent coming in a 134-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 26. Rudy Gobert (illness) is probable and Karl Anthony-Towns (calf) is out for Minnesota. Ivica Zubac (calf) is listed as questionable for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 234 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles -260, Minnesota 210

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-124. Small forward Kawhi Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points along with six rebounds.

The Clippers are nearing full strength and are looking to gel in time for a potential postseason run. Leonard (23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game) and Paul George (23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game) lead the way for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook has averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game since joining the Clippers.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 109-104 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Naz Reid, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards and five steals.

Allowing an average of 115.8 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against a Clippers team that is almost at full strength. Minnesota will get a huge boost if center Rudy Gobert (13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds per game) is available. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is a budding star for the Timberwolves, averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Clippers picks

