The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and the Boston Celtics are looking for the first title of the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown era. Boston, which has been to the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the last seven seasons, is searching for its first championship since 2008. The Celtics retooled their roster in the offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, while saying goodbye to Marcus Smart.

Below is a look at the Celtics schedule for the remainder of the season. The Celtics are playing in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, and their tournament games are set for Nov. 10 (vs. Nets), Nov. 17 (at Raptors), Nov. 24 (at Magic), Nov. 28 (vs. Bulls).

2023-24 Boston Celtics schedule