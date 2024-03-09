The Phoenix Suns will attempt to hand the visiting Boston Celtics their third consecutive loss when the teams meet Saturday night.

Boston's 11-game winning streak came to an end when the Celtics squandered a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in a 105-104 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday. After that, the Celtics suffered a 115-109 loss at Denver on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown had 41 points and 14 rebounds against Denver, but was 7 of 14 from the free-throw line. Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, but Jayson Tatum had a rare off night and finished with 15 points.

"It stings," Porzingis said. "It stings real bad, but I like that there's a big margin that we can improve from this game. It's not always going to go your way of course. You're not always going to have perfect games, but what I like is there's a margin for us to get better, to play better."

Tatum was 5 of 13 from the field in 39 minutes.

"We talk all the time about respecting each other's space and understanding the flow of the game," Tatum said. "It's not for me to hijack the game because it's a national TV game and make it about me. Other guys had it going."

Tatum (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game. Brown (sacroiliac) is questionable.

The Suns are hoping to have guard Devin Booker in the lineup Saturday. Booker has missed three games since he sprained his right ankle during a 118-109 loss to Houston on March 2 but was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Booker is averaging 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Before his team's 120-113 victory over Toronto on Thursday, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said Booker is making progress and is day to day.

"He definitely wants to be back as soon as possible," Vogel said. "We understand the big picture, and we're going to bring him back when he's ready."

Kevin Durant tossed in 35 points during Thursday's win against Toronto. Grayson Allen set a franchise record by making seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 26 points (eight 3-pointers), all in the first half. He also made eight 3-pointers during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime victory at Denver.

The Suns acquired Allen in a trade shortly before preseason training camp. After Thursday's win, he was leading the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.5 percent).

"He knows his role in our system and he's a great shooter," Vogel said. "Everybody knew he was a good player when he was coming in, but he's a great player. He's playing phenomenally for us."

Saturday's contest will be the first of two meetings between Boston and Phoenix during the regular season. The teams will also play Thursday in Boston.

"They have had an incredible year thus far," Durant said. "Best starting five in the league by far.

"They have a big lineup with versatile guys up and down the lineup. They've been around each other for a while, so they understand one another. Adding Jrue (Holiday) was huge. Adding Kristaps was huge. We have our work cut out for us. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

"I like where we are right now," Durant said. "I think we can keep growing. That's the best thing about it -- we've still got room to grow as a team. We're getting more and more comfortable as the day goes on."

--Field Level Media