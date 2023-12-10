You can add more hardware to the LeBron James trophy room.
The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament behind a 123-109 victory over the upstart Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas Saturday night. Anthony Davis had a monster game for the Lakers who used their size and length to make the night difficult for Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of Indiana's squad. James was named MVP for the tournament, and in handing off the award commissioner Adam Silver quipped, "It doesn't come with a franchise."
Davis finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and five blocks, and James recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, however, stats will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings.
In going 7-0 in the tournament, the Lakers blitzed their way to the top seed by beating the Suns, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers and Jazz in group play before defeating the wild-card Suns in the quarterfinals, the Pelicans in the semifinals and the Pacers in the championship. Along with hoisting the NBA Cup, every Lakers player also will receive $500,000.
Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is worked. The home teams debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts. Below is the complete In-Season Tournament schedule, scores and standings.
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Saturday, Dec. 9
Championship: Lakers 123, Pacers 109
Thursday, Dec. 7
East semifinal: Pacers 128, Bucks 119
West semifinal: Lakers 133, Pelicans 89
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122
Quarterfinal: Lakers 106, Suns 103
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112
Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Celtics 124, Bulls 97
Nets 115, Raptors 103
Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105
Bucks 131, Heat 124
Knicks 115, Hornets 91
Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103
Mavericks 121, Rockets 115
Kings 124, Warriors 123
Friday, Nov. 24
Magic 113, Celtics 96
Suns 110, Grizzlies 89
Knicks 100, Heat 98
Raptors 121, Bulls 108
Pacers 136, Pistons 113
Rockets 105, Nuggets 86
Bucks 131, Wizards 128
Kings 124, Timberwolves 111
Warriors 118, Spurs 112
Pelicans 116, Clippers 106
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Magic 126, Raptors 107
Pacers 157, Hawks 152
Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)
Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107
Lakers 131, Jazz 99
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks 130, Hornets 99
Knicks 120, Wizards 99
76ers 126, Hawks 116
Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100
Celtics 108, Raptors 105
Kings 129, Spurs 120
Magic 103, Bulls 97
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
Suns 131, Jazz 128
Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95
Clippers 104, Rockets 100
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Eastern Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
546
+39
3
1
474
+29
2
2
485
+9
1
3
499
-32
0
4
439
-45
Eastern Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
502
+46
3
1
440
+42
2
2
454
+4
1
3
419
-54
0
4
458
-38
Eastern Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
449
+27
3
1
446
+22
3
1
455
+20
1
3
436
-21
0
4
409
-48
Western Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
494
+74
3
1
480
+34
2
2
469
-13
1
3
416
-39
0
4
430
-56
Western Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
463
+33
2
2
424
+10
2
2
489
-8
2
2
432
-10
1
3
446
-25
Western Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
482
+30
3
1
438
0
2
2
483
+4
1
3
463
+24
0
4
429
-58
A = advances as group winner
W = advances on wild card berth
E = eliminated