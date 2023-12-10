You can add more hardware to the LeBron James trophy room.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament behind a 123-109 victory over the upstart Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas Saturday night. Anthony Davis had a monster game for the Lakers who used their size and length to make the night difficult for Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of Indiana's squad. James was named MVP for the tournament, and in handing off the award commissioner Adam Silver quipped, "It doesn't come with a franchise."

Davis finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and five blocks, and James recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, however, stats will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings.

In going 7-0 in the tournament, the Lakers blitzed their way to the top seed by beating the Suns, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers and Jazz in group play before defeating the wild-card Suns in the quarterfinals, the Pelicans in the semifinals and the Pacers in the championship. Along with hoisting the NBA Cup, every Lakers player also will receive $500,000.

Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is worked. The home teams debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts. Below is the complete In-Season Tournament schedule, scores and standings.

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Saturday, Dec. 9

Championship: Lakers 123, Pacers 109

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: Pacers 128, Bucks 119

West semifinal: Lakers 133, Pelicans 89

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122

Quarterfinal: Lakers 106, Suns 103

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112

Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117



Tuesday, Nov. 28

Celtics 124, Bulls 97

Nets 115, Raptors 103

Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105

Bucks 131, Heat 124

Knicks 115, Hornets 91

Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103

Mavericks 121, Rockets 115

Kings 124, Warriors 123

Friday, Nov. 24

Magic 113, Celtics 96

Suns 110, Grizzlies 89

Knicks 100, Heat 98

Raptors 121, Bulls 108

Pacers 136, Pistons 113

Rockets 105, Nuggets 86

Bucks 131, Wizards 128

Kings 124, Timberwolves 111

Warriors 118, Spurs 112

Pelicans 116, Clippers 106

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers E 3 1 474 +29 Philadelphia 76ers E 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks E 1 3 499 -32 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Milwaukee Bucks A 4 0 502 +46 New York Knicks W 3 1 440 +42 Miami Heat E 2 2 454 +4 Charlotte Hornets E 1 3 419 -54 Washington Wizards E 0 4 458 -38

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics A 3 1 449 +27 Orlando Magic E 3 1 446 +22 Brooklyn Nets E 3 1 455 +20 Toronto Raptors E 1 3 436 -21 Chicago Bulls E 0 4 409 -48

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated