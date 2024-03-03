Celtics take aim at 11th straight win, host Warriors

Two lengthy winning streaks will be on the line when the Golden State Warriors visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night to record the team's 10th consecutive win. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 32 points in the victory. It was the 22nd time Tatum has scored at least 30 points in a game this season.

Tatum had plenty of help, however, as six other Celtics players scored in double figures. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24.

"We all have to sacrifice something," Tatum said. "Just understanding this window that we have with this team is very unique. Our team doesn't call for me to dominate the ball and necessarily make every single play. And that's not a bad thing. It's just the dynamic of our team doesn't necessarily call for that. So in a sense, it kind of makes life easier at times, right? We've won 10 games in a row.

"There's nothing to really complain about. We're on the right track."

The Celtics, who are averaging 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, connected on 21 of their 43 3-point attempts (48.8 percent) in the win against Dallas. Tatum had five 3-pointers and Porzingis finished with four.

"I'm excited for this journey," Brown said. "We're playing well right now. (Tatum) is playing well right now. That's big."

Golden State will enter Sunday's contest having won eight straight road games, and it will be going up against a Boston team that has the best home record in the NBA at 28-3. The Warriors have won three straight overall (all on the road) and six of their past seven.

Golden State is coming off Friday night's 120-105 win over the host Toronto Raptors. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 25 points in the victory. Jonathan Kuminga was held scoreless in the opening quarter but finished with 24 points, and Draymond Green grabbed 13 rebounds.

"I've liked this team all year," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We had some struggles early on, but it was really more about things just coming together. The chemistry's been great right from the beginning of camp. The guys are all committed to each other. They care about each other. They care about winning. We've just gotten healthy and found a groove.

"It took us a while, frankly, just to figure out our team. We were leaning on what we were two years ago when we won the championship early in the season and that wasn't working. ... We've got a good bit of momentum going and we're just going to try and keep it going."

Golden State earned a 132-126 victory in overtime when it played Boston at home in the only meeting between the teams this season. Curry scored 33 points in the win, including a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds to play. The Warriors limited Tatum to 15 points.

"We know there are levels we can still get to," Curry said. "All we want to do is find our way into the postseason with momentum and health and take a swing at it. We're doing everything in our power to control what we can control. Can we win the next game in front of us and how can we get it done?"

--Field Level Media