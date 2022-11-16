A cross-conference showdown involves the New York Knicks (7-7) traveling to Ball Arena to play the Denver Nuggets (9-4) on Wednesday night. New York heads into this second leg of a back-to-back with confidence, as last night, it outlasted the Utah Jazz 118-111. Denver has won five of its last six games, and on Nov. 13, the Nuggets beat the Chicago Bulls 126-103. Nikola Jokic (protocols) is out with Bones Hyland (protocols) and Ish Smith (calf) doubtful, while Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as nine-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 233.

Knicks vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -9

Knicks vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 233 points

Knicks vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -430, New York +328

NYK: Knicks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

DEN: Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is elite on the offensive end, ranking in the top five in offensive efficiency and points per game. It leads the NBA with a 50.4 FG percentage while also leading the league beyond the arc, knocking down 42.3% of three-point attempts. The Nuggets value ball movement and rank second in assists, and are averaging nearly twice as many assists per game as turnovers per game.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is a very talented scorer with a diverse game plan. Porter Jr. can cook one-on-one with the size to rise right above defenders. The 24-year-old has a beautiful shooting stroke with a nice rotation on the ball, and he is second on the team in scoring (18) with 6.4 rebounds per game. Additionally, Porter Jr. is shooting 48% from 3-point land. In his last contest, he supplied 31 points, two steals, and shot 6-of-9 from downtown.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a great leader on and off the floor who can score at all three levels and be a quality facilitator. The Villanova product is crafty with the ball and has the moves to get past his defender. He is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. In the Nov. 11 win over the Detroit Pistons, Brunson registered 26 points, seven assists, and four steals.



Forward R.J. Barrett is a complete player who does it all for New York. Barrett gets assigned to defend the opposing team's best player at times while being able to create his own shot. The Duke product has good length and athleticism on the wing. Barrett likes to attack the paint but can hit a jumper from the perimeter. He's putting up 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

