A 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament game features the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in a battle for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday evening. Los Angeles is rolling into this contest with momentum, as the Lakers have won nine of the last 11 outings. On Sunday, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 128-117. Likewise, Minnesota ended the season on a three-game win streak. On April 9, the Timberwolves topped the New Orleans Pelicans 113-108. The winner moves on to face the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is listed questionable for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have suspended Rudy Gobert for this game after he punched a teammate during the regular season finale.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 8-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds. The over/under for total points is set at 231.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Los Angeles -8

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 231.5 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles -385, Minnesota +300

MIN: Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games

LAL: Over is 8-0 in the Lakers' last eight overall

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James has been an all-around threat for his entire career. James owns superb court vision as a passer and has an impeccable all-around offensive skillset. The 19-time All-Star is tough to defend when attacking downhill. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. In the season finale against the Utah Jazz, James had 36 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Guard D'Angelo Russell provides Los Angeles with a floor-spacing playmaker in the backcourt. Russell plays a calming pace and uses his smooth jumper to stretch out the defense. The Ohio State product put up 17.8 points and 6.2 assists a game while shooting 41% from 3-point land. On April 7 against the Phoenix Suns, Russell had 24 points, three assists and went 6 of 9 from downtown.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a very explosive and dynamic scorer. Edwards uses his leaping ability to soar above the rim and has a reliable jumper on the outside. The Georgia product led the team in scoring (24.6) and steals (1.6) with 4.4 assists per contest. In his most recent outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, he amassed 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

Towns has been a terrific player in Minnesota's frontcourt. Towns is a great passer and has a soft shooting touch from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. On April 4 versus the Brooklyn Nets, he dropped 22 points, 14 boards and five assists.

