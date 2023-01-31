Hard as it is to believe, LeBron James recorded his first triple-double this season on Tuesday, notching 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 129-123 overtime victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The stat line notwithstanding, this was not one of LeBron's better games, particularly with how great he's been playing of late. But he'll take the victory, and of course, the 28 points draw him even closer to the NBA's all-time scoring record, which he's now less than 100 points from breaking.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,299 89

For the season, James is now averaging 30.1 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he would need three more games to pass Kareem. If he doesn't sit out any other games between now and then, that puts him in line to break the record on Feb. 7 at home against the Thunder.

LeBron's last three games: 28 at Knicks; 41 at Celtics; 20 vs. Spurs

28 at Knicks; 41 at Celtics; 20 vs. Spurs LeBron's next three games: at Indiana (Feb. 2); at New Orleans (Feb. 4); vs. Oklahoma City (Feb. 7)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.