A cross-conference contest has the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) going on the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on Wednesday night. Both teams haven't played their best basketball as of late. Philadelphia has lost three straight games, including a 116-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 27. Dallas finally put its four-game losing streak to bed, outmatching the Indiana Pacers 127-104 on Monday. Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are questionable for the Sixers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Sixers as a 4-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 231.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. 76ers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Sixers vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -4

Mavericks vs. 76ers Over-Under: 231.5 points

Mavericks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -180, Dallas +152

DAL: Mavericks are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

PHI: 76ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Wednesday games



Mavericks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover



Guard Tyrese Maxey is an athletic and smooth scorer who has a reliable jumper with a knack for penetrating the lane. The Kentucky product averages 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, and shoots 42% from 3-point land. On March 25 against the Suns, Maxey dropped 37 points, seven rebounds, and made seven 3-pointers.

Forward Tobias Harris is a good combo scoring threat who has a calm jump shot from the mid-range and can score from the low post. The Tennessee product logs 15 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He's tallied at least 20 points in three of his last six games. On March 24 versus the Golden State Warriors, Harris had 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an offensive maestro who does a great job at penetrating the lane and drawing defenders to him, allowing him to kick it out to the open man. The four-time All-Star has a smooth jumper and is fearless in the lane. Doncic is second in the NBA in points (32.9) and sixth in assists (8.1). On Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, he dropped 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving provides Dallas with another outstanding ball handler and bucket-getter. Irving can get a score at all three levels with ease and has amazing body control at the rim. The Duke product averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. On March 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he notched 28 points and four rebounds.

How to make Mavericks vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 235 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who Mavs vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.