The 2021 NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday with two massive matchups. The Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to prevail without Kawhi Leonard on the road against a Phoenix Suns team that will be without the services of Chris Paul. The Clippers have won 16 of their last 19 meetings against the Suns, but Phoenix enters Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on a seven game winning streak. Also Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks into Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers in a Game 7 showdown.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Saturday, McClure included Nets forward Kevin Durant as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Durant went off for 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists to produce over 70 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, June 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Suns forward Jae Crowder. The 34-year-old veteran scored 10.1 points, grabbed 4.7 rebounds and dished 2.1 assists during the regular season. Crowder has upped his game in the postseason, averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 10 games.

Crowder's value increases dramatically with the absence of Paul (COVID-19) for Sunday's showdown against the Clippers. The Suns will need to find a way to offset the 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists that Paul was giving them during the postseason. Crowder is also a threat from 3-point range, having knocked down at least three 3-pointers in six of his last seven games.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes Clippers guard Terance Mann. The 24-year-old Mann was lightly used in the regular season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. And Mann's postseason hasn't been much better, delivering just 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

However, Mann showed his NBA DFS value in a huge way on Friday against Utah. The former Florida State standout exploded for 39 points and hit 7-of-10 3-pointers in Los Angeles' Game 6 triumph over the Jazz. That effort was worth over 50 points on DraftKings. Mann is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, June 20

