Sunday's main slate brings some tough questions for players as they set their NBA DFS lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Hawks guard Trae Young, who has a tough matchup against the Knicks, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, who recorded 10 rebounds, nine points and six assists in Friday's victory over Golden State? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Donovan Mitchell (ankle) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Sunday?

Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season, but he hasn't played since April 16. With FanDuel hosting a $400k Sunday NBA Clutch Shot, and DraftKings running a $425k Sunday Shootaround that awards $100k to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Sunday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Saturday, McClure included Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Porter Jr. finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to return nearly 40 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, May 23 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Knicks guard Derrick Rose at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. Rose is coming off a disappointing showing against the Celtics last Sunday, finishing with just seven points, five rebounds and two assists. However, the 32-year-old continues to be a valuable contributor to the Knicks and NBA DFS owners. In fact, Rose has scored 24 or more points on four different occasions in the month of May.

Rose comes at an affordable price on Sunday, which will allow you to load your roster with big-time playmakers. Plus, Rose has had success against the Hawks this season, recording 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in New York's 137-127 victory on April 21. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid at $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Embiid is averaging 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, all while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. The NBA MVP finalist has also recorded a double-double in five of his last six games.

Embiid has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Wizards, Embiid's ceiling is incredibly high on Sunday. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Sunday and look for a big return against Washington.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.