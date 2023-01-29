Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have won five of their last six games and cap Sunday's NBA slate with a marquee matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans has lost its last seven games, but the Pelicans have had Brandon Ingram back on the floor for the last two after he missed 28 starts due to a toe injury. Ingram was clearly rusty in his first game back, but could be a decent option for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday after he recorded 22 points, six rebounds and four assists on Saturday against Washington.

Meanwhile, Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has been on an offensive tear over his last six games and could be a top selection in the NBA DFS player pool against his former team. During that stretch, he's averaged 26 points, 7.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and hit 40.5% of his 3-point attempts. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, he highlighted Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Dinwiddie scored 35 points to go with eight assists, a steal and a block to return 57.5 points on DraftKings and 54.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, January 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who is listed at $10,200 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Morant missed a game against the Sacramento Kings last Monday, but since January 11, he has made eight starts and has averaged 27.4 points and 8.5 assists. In his last start against Minnesota on Friday, he recorded a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

On Sunday, the Grizzlies host the flailing Indiana Pacers, who have lost nine of their last 10 games. One of Morant's previous eight starts came against Indiana on January 14, when he posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists. In the nine games since Tyrese Haliburton (elbow/ankle) has been out for Indiana, the Pacers have allowed opposing guards to take the most shots within five feet of the basket per game (24.7) in the NBA, where Morant has has taken the eighth-most attempts among all players in the league this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Morant with Memphis F/C Brandon Clarke ($5,300 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Clarke scored 15 points and finished with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals against the Timberwolves. With Steven Adams (knee) out of commission, Clarke has been moved to the starting lineup, making his first start since December 12 last Wednesday. In that matchup, Clarke racked up 19 points and eight boards against Golden State.

Pacers center Myles Turner (2.4 blocks per game) should be matched up against Jaren Jackson Jr., which figures to free up Clarke against Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith holds the second-worst defensive rating (116) among all Indiana frontcourt players this season, only behind rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Additionally, Clarke should be able to pad his Fantasy production with his passing on Sunday, as the Pacers allow opposing power forwards to make the sixth-most assists per contest (4.09).

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, January 29

