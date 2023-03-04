There are going to be several stars in action when Milwaukee hosts Philadelphia in primetime on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, as Joel Embiid will square off against Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have been two of the top scorers in the NBA this season, making them popular NBA DFS picks. However, they are also the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday, creating a tricky dynamic with NBA DFS strategy. Meanwhile, Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox returned from a one-game absence on Friday night against the Clippers.

Fox had 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes, generating profitable returns in NBA DFS lineups. He was questionable heading into that game due to a wrist injury, so should you be including him in your Saturday NBA DFS picks?

On Friday, McClure highlighted Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Lillard finished with 33 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Portland's loss to the Hawks, returning 55.0 points on DraftKings and 52.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel. He is one of the most consistent options to include in DFS lineups, scoring at least 27 points in 14 of his last 15 games. Embiid poured in 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Dallas on Thursday, going 13 of 21 from the floor.

He missed one game due to a foot issue, but it was likely due to the back-to-back aspect of the schedule. Embiid played a heavy workload and has had a day off since then, so he should be generating his usual numbers on Saturday. He is facing the hottest team in the NBA in this matchup, which means Embiid will be called upon to score throughout the evening.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs point guard Devonte' Graham at $4,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. He has been a quality addition to the San Antonio lineup since being acquired last month, starting with a career-high 31 points in his debut on Feb. 11. Graham made a spot start for the Spurs on Thursday, finishing with 18 points on 5 of 10 shooting.

He added six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes, attempting double-digit 3-pointers for the first time since Feb. 10. Graham is providing valuable minutes while Tre Jones and Devin Vassell are playing on a restricted basis, averaging 13.7 points per game. He is flying under the radar in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday, creating value as a cheap option.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 4

