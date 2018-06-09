NBA Finals 2018: Complete series results, scores, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket

The Warriors are champions of the NBA once again. On Friday night, they beat the Cavaliers by a score of 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep in the Finals and earn the right to hoist the championship trophy for the second season in a row, and the third time in four seasons.

Below are the results from every 2018 NBA playoff series (info on live streaming here):

2018 NBA Finals

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Golden State wins series, 4-0

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-0

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Golden State wins series, 4-3

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Houston wins series 4-1

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket



