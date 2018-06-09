NBA Finals 2018: Complete series results, scores, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket

The Warriors are champions for the second straight season, sweeping the Cavaliers in the Finals

The Warriors are champions of the NBA once again. On Friday night, they beat the Cavaliers by a score of 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep in the Finals and earn the right to hoist the championship trophy for the second season in a row, and the third time in four seasons. 

2018 NBA Finals

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Golden State wins series, 4-0

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-3   

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0  

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown  

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Golden State wins series, 4-3  

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1   

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

