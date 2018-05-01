2018 NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Celtics final score, Game 1 recap, highlights, bracket

The second round of the NBA playoffs is off and running. The Western Conference got a head start over the weekend, but now it's the Eastern Conference's turn.

There was only one game on Monday, as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers renewed their storied rivalry. While many expected the Sixers to have the advantage over the shorthanded Celtics in this series, Game 1 was all Boston. Terry Rozier got the Celtics off to a great start, and everything just carried from there. Rozier finished with 29 points, hitting seven of the Celtics' 17 3-pointers. Boston outscored the Sixers by 36 from the 3-point line, as the youngsters from Philly couldn't get anything to drop. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum also had strong games, combining for 54 points on the night. to help the Celtics get off to a 1-0 start.

Check below for all the news, highlights and results from Monday's NBA action.

NBA playoff scores for Monday, April 30

Game 1: Celtics 117, Sixers 101 (Box Score)

The first half went about as well for the shorthanded Celtics as they could have hoped. Terry Rozier got them off to a great start with 10 points and six rebounds in the first quarter alone, before finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists at the half.

Rozier handles and tosses it up for the Marcus Morris oop! 😮#CUsRise 25 | #PhilaUnite 22 after one.



10 PTS, 6 REB for Terry Rozier in the frame.



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/uCOPhMZdhD — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored 16 points and Al Horford finished the half with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Their seven first-half 3s were a huge boost for a team that has struggled to score at points in the playoffs.

As for the Sixers, they looked very much like a team that hasn't played in nearly a week, turning the ball over six times and shooting just 37 percent over the first 24 minutes.

The second half was much of the same -- for both sides. Boston continued to shoot well, especially from downtown, while the Sixers couldn't get anything to drop. A few different times the Sixers were able to get within striking difference, cutting the deficit to single digits, but every time they did the Celtics had an answer.

Al Horford lets it fly from beyond the arc!#CUsRise extend the lead to 81-68.



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/uj2u8ecxkh — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2018

Rozier was spectacular, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists, as he knocked down seven of the Celtics' 17 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Horford and Tatum kept up their strong play, combining for 54 points on the night.

Strong move baseline by the rookie! 💪 pic.twitter.com/SpHLujhsXI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 1, 2018

Embiid finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Simmons had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.