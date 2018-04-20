NBA Playoffs 2018: Pelicans have unleashed Nikola Mirotic, and it's burying the Blazers

When the Pelicans traded with the Bulls for Nikola Mirotic in February, it was seen as a hand-wave move. DeMarcus Cousins had been lost for the season several days prior with a torn Achilles, and the best part of the deal for New Orleans was getting Omer Asik's nightmare contract through 2020 off the books. The move added a big body to the roster, but it shouldn't have done much to shake up the Western Conference playoff picture with the Pelicans' second-best player out for the season.

It shouldn't have. And yet, here we are, with the Pelicans up on the Portland Trail Blazers 3-0 behind some of the best role-player play that Anthony Davis has ever had. After months of carrying the Pelicans, Davis finally looks like he has a team, and he's making the most of it. He averaged 30.4 points for the Pelicans in the time between Cousins' injury and Mirotic joining the starting lineup. It's no accident that the Pelicans haven't lost a game since Alvin Gentry made Mirotic a starter for good with five games left in the season, nor that Mirotic's plus-minus is +148 since he became a full-time starter (+18.5 per game).

Make no mistake, the Pelicans aren't a better team without Cousins, and this isn't to imply that. But the way Gentry has coached this team around the talent he has -- running a pick-and-roll offense with Rajon Rondo and Davis that has to be respected -- Mirotic is the perfect scheme fit. Every time the Pelicans have run the pick and roll, they have had someone on the perimeter. And more often than not this series, it's been Mirotic.

Mirotic missed the first 23 games of the Bulls' season with face and head injuries from a fight with teammate Bobby Portis. When he came back, he played in 25 games for Chicago, starting three. He averaged 16.8 points per game in just under 25 minutes, shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. In the three games he started, Mirotic averaged 25 points in 32 minutes per game, shooting 47.4 percent from deep.

After Cousins went down, the Pelicans lost their next two games to the Clippers and Kings, and they knew they had to make a move. Mirotic didn't fit in the Bulls' long-term plans, so the trade, while it lost the Pelicans a first-round pick and some veteran assets (Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen weren't contributing), made a lot of sense. The Pelicans were both adding Mirotic and gaining addition by the subtraction of the Asik contract. Best case, they got a player that could contribute. Worst case, they freed up money moving forward and allowed themselves to retool for next season.

With the Pelicans, Mirotic put up 14.6 points per game, but shot only 33.5 percent from three-point range. With five game left in the season, Gentry took the aforementioned risk: He put Mirotic in the starting lineup over Emeka Okafor. Over those five games, Mirotic averaged 25.8 points, shot 46.5 percent on three-point attempts and saw his rebound average jump to 12 from 7.4 when he was coming off the bench. The reason came down to scheme fit. The pick-and-roll offense is perfect for a stretch-four like Mirotic, and it's paid dividends for the Pelicans this postseason.

In the playoffs, Mirotic is third in three-pointers made at 11, trailing only Paul George (12) and Klay Thompson (13). He's second in attempts at 23, trailing only Damian Lillard (25). He's averaging 21 points per game -- including 30 in a landslide Game 3 win over the Blazers in the rowdiest playoff game that Smoothie King Arena has ever seen -- and he's shooting 47.8 percent from deep. It looks like chucking, but with every bucket Thursday night, the home crowd lost its mind. And it seems like every shot he makes is killing a run from the opponent. His postseason has been one long heat check, and he is scorching right now.

More than his offensive prowess, Mirotic has been a two-way player this series. His defense alongside Anthony Davis has been impenetrable, and their presence inside has allowed Pelicans guards to give Lillard fits with traps at the top of the key. Mirotic has 2.3 blocks per game this series, seven total (second only to Anthony Davis' eight this postseason), with four of them coming in Game 1. Active hands is the modus operandi of the Pelicans' defense -- you can see it every time the Blazers come down the floor -- and Mirotic has bought in. He had three steals in the Pelicans' Game 3 rout, putting him at five for the series. His nine rebounds per game (27 total) are also a nice complement to Davis' 12.7, and it allows the Pelicans to control the paint.

If Mirotic keeps up this shooting consistency, this is dangerous territory for NBA teams. The Blazers have tried everything to stop the Rondo-Davis pick and roll, and nothing has worked. If they double down on Davis, Rondo gets a lay-up. If they double-up Rondo or switch, Rondo throws an alley and Davis throws down the oop. If they send help down, Rondo kicks it out to E'Twaun Moore, Jrue Holiday or Mirotic and they bury a three. The Blazers' frontcourt simply hasn't been good enough to deal with two excellent Pelicans' bigs, and no matter how creative they get on defense, there's always a mismatch.

Mirotic cooling off may be a concern, but his percentage was way down coming off the Pelicans bench because he doesn't work with players like Ian Clark, Darius Miller, Cheick Diallo and Solomon Hill. As good as he's been, Mirotic is used best in a complementary capacity. Confidence in his shot isn't an issue, but teams won't respect the Clark-Diallo pick and roll, so Mirotic's shots come more contested. That isn't meant as a knock on Mirotic; it's more of a testament to Gentry's ability to recognize that and use him as he should be used. If Mirotic is the primary threat, it mitigates the threat.

But the biggest thing Mirotic is doing right now is taking some of the pressure off Davis. Davis hasn't been the team's leading scorer in the past two games, and that's allowing him to keep contributing in other aspects of the game. He looks faster on defense, his shots don't look as forced, and more than anything else, he looks like he trusts his teammates. He's being allowed to play as a "traditional" big, and despite his versatility, that's where he thrives.

Even if Mirotic doesn't put up 30 per game, the 15-20 points he was putting up in Games 1 and 2 were enough to get wins over a very good Blazers team. But if Mirotic does go off, routs like the ones that we saw in Game 3 are the result. The Pelicans were firing on all cylinders. And it looks like Davis finally doesn't have to strap this team to his back to grind out wins.