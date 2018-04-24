UTA
Thunder try to avoid elimination against Jazz

Oklahoma City was built this offseason around three All-Stars with the hopes of contending for the Western Conference crown.

The Utah Jazz started the year 18-26 without center Rudy Gobert. But Gobert returned and the Jazz rolled off 11 straight wins into Valentine's Day with the help of a surprise rookie of the year contender.

One more win and the Jazz will reach the second round for the second straight year. They'll send the Thunder home with a second straight first-round exit -- despite Oklahoma City's overhauled, star-studded roster.

After losing the first game on the road, Utah won decisively in each of the past three games, including a 17-point victory in Game 4 -- a game the Thunder called a must-win in Salt Lake City.

"It's the playoffs, it's gonna be war," Utah point guard Ricky Rubio, who had a triple-double in Game 3, told the Salt Lake Tribune after Utah's 113-96 victory in Game 4. "We know that it's gonna be another war next game. We just have to be tough but at the same time, mentally ready for that."

Game 5 is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, who averaged 20 points per game during the regular season, has averaged 27.6 points during the past three games -- taking his play to another level to lead a balanced Jazz attack that has five players averaging in double figures. Mitchell, who was the 13th overall pick in last year's draft, has scored 110 points through the first four games, the most by a rookie in his first four games since Michael Jordan's 117 in 1985, according to nba.com.

"To be honest, a lot of this is surreal. I'm just taking it game-by-game and not really getting caught up in the big picture," Mitchell told the Salt Lake City Tribune. "Just focusing on game-by-game. My teammates have helped me out a lot as far as that goes. But we're playing together."

Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook picked up four fouls before halftime in Game 4 and was fined $10,000 for an altercation with Gobert late in the game. Luckily for the Thunder, he was not suspended following his altercation with the Utah center.

Westbrook's foul trouble has hardly been the Thunder's biggest issue.

Oklahoma City was inconsistent much of the year, but it has had to contend with shooting woes from offseason acquisition Carmelo Anthony, who has hit just 25 percent of his 3-pointers in the first four games of the playoffs.

"We gotta win, nothing to it," Anthony said after the Game 4 loss. "We've just gotta win. We can sit here and say what we gotta do, or what we didn't do or what we did do, but it comes down to having the will to win that game Wednesday and forcing a Game 6 back in Utah."

Winning in Utah won't to be easy, where the Jazz have won six straight. Oklahoma City has to get back to Salt Lake City first and stave off elimination. But Utah hasn't lost three straight games since Gobert's return to the lineup in mid-January.

"Every game's been physical," Gobert said to reporters. "We just got to watch the tape, see how much better we can get and get ready to play basketball."

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.3 Ast. Per Game 10.3
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
43.8 Field Goal % 44.8
43.7 Three Point % 44.8
80.5 Free Throw % 73.8
  Full timeout called 6:04
  Team rebound 6:04
  Rudy Gobert missed hook shot, blocked by Josh Huestis 6:04
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 6:24
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 6:38
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 6:51
  Steven Adams missed hook shot 6:53
  Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio 7:06
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 7:17
  Russell Westbrook missed driving layup 7:20
  Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale 7:31
Team Stats
Points 41 33
Field Goals 14-27 (51.9%) 12-31 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 15
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 13 9
Team 5 4
Assists 9 3
Steals 1 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Crowder PF 99
15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 3-1 347--41
home team logo Thunder 1-3 294--33
Game 5
UTA leads 3-1
O/U 207.5, OKC -2.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Game 5
UTA leads 3-1
O/U 207.5, OKC -2.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 3-1 104.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Thunder 1-3 107.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder PF 6.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.8 APG 25.0 FG%
P. George SF 27.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.5 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder PF 15 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
51.9 FG% 38.7
58.3 3PT FG% 28.6
75.0 FT% 77.8
Jazz
Starters
J. Crowder
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
J. Jerebko
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 12 15 1 2 1 0 0 2 5/7 4/6 1/2 0 1 21 +9
R. Gobert 12 4 6 1 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/0 2/2 2 4 11 +6
D. Mitchell 13 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 7 +6
R. Rubio 12 2 2 2 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -1
J. Jerebko 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
R. O'Neale
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. O'Neale 8 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 +9
D. Exum 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 41 16 9 1 1 8 9 14/27 7/12 6/8 3 13 46 +28
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
J. Huestis
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 13 10 1 2 0 0 2 1 4/11 0/1 2/2 0 1 13 -6
S. Adams 12 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -2
J. Huestis 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0 2 -5
P. Patterson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
A. Abrines 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -2
On Bench
J. Grant
R. Felton
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
T. Ferguson
N. Collison
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -9
R. Felton 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -2
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 33 11 3 5 1 4 8 12/31 2/7 7/9 2 9 29 -26
