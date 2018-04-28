OKC
Mitchell scores 38, Jazz beat Thunder 96-91 to win series

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 28, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-91 in Game 6 on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Russell Westbrook had 46 points for the Thunder and Steven Adams added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The rookie and the MVP went back and forth in the second half, with Mitchell and the Jazz moving on to face the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a series that starts Sunday.

Derrick Favors scored 13 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost starting point guard Ricky Rubio to a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

The Jazz took their biggest lead when Gobert hit two free throws to make it 86-73 with 7:04 remaining.

Westbrook's 3-pointer capped an 18-6 run and drew Oklahoma City to 92-91 with 1:28 to play.

Favors hit a jumper for the Jazz but then the Thunder corralled five offensive rebounds in a frantic set of possessions where Oklahoma City missed five shots. After a review, Paul George faked Gobert into the air behind the 3-point line and leaned in but didn't get the call and shot an airball.

Mitchell scampered down the court as the Thunder yelled at the officials and eventually made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to clinch the game.

After struggling to score in the first two periods, the Jazz just gave the ball to Mitchell and set screen after screen to allow him to take advantage of Oklahoma City's switching defense.

In the third quarter, Mitchell scored 22 points to boost the Jazz into a double-digit lead. The rookie scored on electrifying drives to the basket, spinning shots in the lane and rainbow 3-pointers.

The arena, awash in gold as the Jazz wore their yellow jerseys and every fan was given a gold T-shirt, roared as Mitchell held his arms aloft and beckoned for more.

Mitchell picked up his fifth foul with 10:01 to play but returned to finish the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Seven minutes into the game, Rubio began limping and left the game.

Facing a team without a true point guard, the Thunder extended their defense and disrupted Utah's sets. The Jazz were shooting from unfamiliar spots and connected on just 39 percent in the first half.

Oklahoma City led by as many as nine before the Jazz tied it at 41 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Jerami Grant made his first two 3-pointers of the series, the only Thunder player to make one besides Westbrook. ... Other than a technical, the Thunder shot their first free throw with 6:36 left in the half. ... George had a playoff-low five points.

Jazz: Gobert got a technical foul in the second quarter for complaining. ... Favors went 1 for 7 from the free throw line and the Jazz shot 12 of 23 overall. ... Mitchell joins Lew Alcindor as the only rookies to score 20 points in each of their first six career playoff games over the last 50 years. ... Coming into the game, Mitchell and LeBron James shared the lead for most fourth-quarter points in the playoffs so far.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.8 Field Goal % 43.9
44.8 Three Point % 43.8
73.4 Free Throw % 80.8
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:01
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:15
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Team rebound 0:24
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:28
  Paul George missed jump shot 0:29
Team Stats
Points 91 96
Field Goals 37-93 (39.8%) 37-81 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 65 52
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 34 29
Team 16 12
Assists 20 16
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
46 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
38 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 2-4 2219292191
home team logo Jazz 4-2 1823371896
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 2-4 107.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 4-2 104.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 26.0 PPG 12.4 RPG 8.0 APG 39.0 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 26.6 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.8 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 46 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
D. Mitchell SG 38 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.8 FG% 45.7
29.4 3PT FG% 38.5
53.8 FT% 52.2
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 40 38 4 2 1 0 5 5 14/26 5/8 5/5 1 3 42 -6
D. Favors 38 13 8 1 1 2 0 2 6/9 0/1 1/7 2 6 26 +18
R. Gobert 38 12 13 0 2 3 1 1 5/9 0/0 2/3 4 9 29 -1
J. Ingles 41 12 7 5 2 0 3 2 4/11 3/6 1/2 1 6 28 +16
R. Rubio 7 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -2
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 40 38 4 2 1 0 5 5 14/26 5/8 5/5 1 3 42 -6
D. Favors 38 13 8 1 1 2 0 2 6/9 0/1 1/7 2 6 26 +18
R. Gobert 38 12 13 0 2 3 1 1 5/9 0/0 2/3 4 9 29 -1
J. Ingles 41 12 7 5 2 0 3 2 4/11 3/6 1/2 1 6 28 +16
R. Rubio 7 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 7 -2
Bench
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
J. Crowder
J. Jerebko
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
R. Neto
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 16 11 1 1 1 0 1 1 4/8 1/3 2/3 0 1 14 +7
R. O'Neale 18 5 2 2 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 1/3 0 2 11 +5
J. Crowder 30 5 2 2 0 0 1 4 2/10 1/5 0/0 1 1 10 -9
J. Jerebko 3 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 3 +1
D. Exum 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 96 40 16 9 5 13 17 37/81 10/26 12/23 11 29 169 +25
NBA Scores