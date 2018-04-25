IND
CLE

No Text

LeBron's last-second shot gives Cavs 98-95 win in Game 5

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 25, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, a crowning moment for another brilliant performance, to give Cleveland a 98-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Game 5, putting the Cavaliers within one victory of advancing in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Moments after blocking Victor Oladipo's possible go-ahead driving layup, James caught the inbounds pass, took two dribbles and dropped the winner over Thaddeus Young.

As Cleveland's sellout crowd exploded, James hugged rookie teammate Cedi Osman before jumping on the scorer's table to celebrate another of those moments that will define his career.

James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and went 15 of 15 from the line.

Kyle Korver added 19 points and Cleveland's much-maligned defense tightened just in time as the Cavaliers seized their first lead in the first-round series after being down 1-0 and 2-1.

Cleveland can close out Indiana with a win Friday night in Indianapolis.

Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points, and Young had 16 for the Pacers.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
L. James
23 SF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
47.3 Field Goal % 54.3
47.5 Three Point % 54.2
79.8 Free Throw % 73.8
+ 3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 0:00
  Defensive rebound by J.R. Smith 0:03
  Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup, blocked by LeBron James 0:03
  Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James 0:26
+ 2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 0:33
  Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young 0:46
  Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Green 1:05
  Domantas Sabonis missed driving layup 1:09
  Team rebound 1:19
  Cory Joseph missed jump shot 1:20
Team Stats
Points 95 98
Field Goals 34-71 (47.9%) 31-75 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 26-27 (96.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 27 27
Team 10 7
Assists 23 16
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
12 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
44 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 2-3 2531172295
home team logo Cavaliers 3-2 2326321798
Game 5
CLE leads 3-2
O/U 206.0, CLE -6.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Game 5
CLE leads 3-2
O/U 206.0, CLE -6.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 2-3 105.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 3-2 110.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
D. Sabonis C 9.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.8 APG 55.2 FG%
L. James SF 32.5 PPG 11.8 RPG 8.0 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Sabonis C 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
L. James SF 44 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
47.9 FG% 41.3
30.0 3PT FG% 31.3
77.8 FT% 96.3
Pacers
Starters
T. Young
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 30 16 6 1 0 0 2 5 8/9 0/1 0/1 2 4 22 +2
V. Oladipo 39 12 12 4 1 0 2 2 2/15 1/7 7/9 1 11 31 -2
B. Bogdanovic 33 11 1 3 1 0 4 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 0 15 -5
M. Turner 20 8 3 0 0 2 3 5 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 3 10 -5
D. Collison 21 4 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/1 2/3 0 1 12 -7
Starters
T. Young
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 30 16 6 1 0 0 2 5 8/9 0/1 0/1 2 4 22 +2
V. Oladipo 39 12 12 4 1 0 2 2 2/15 1/7 7/9 1 11 31 -2
B. Bogdanovic 33 11 1 3 1 0 4 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 0 15 -5
M. Turner 20 8 3 0 0 2 3 5 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 3 10 -5
D. Collison 21 4 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/1 2/3 0 1 12 -7
Bench
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
T. Booker
J. Young
G. Robinson III
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 33 22 5 2 1 0 1 2 8/12 0/0 6/8 1 4 31 +2
L. Stephenson 22 12 0 4 0 0 1 3 4/8 2/4 2/2 0 0 19 +1
C. Joseph 26 6 5 6 2 1 1 0 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 4 25 +4
T. Booker 11 4 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 6 -5
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 95 34 23 7 3 14 22 34/71 6/20 21/27 7 27 171 -15
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
K. Korver
K. Love
J. Calderon
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 41 44 10 8 1 1 5 3 14/24 1/4 15/15 3 7 67 +2
K. Korver 32 19 6 0 1 0 1 2 6/11 5/9 2/2 1 5 25 +10
K. Love 37 11 10 1 0 0 2 2 2/11 1/3 6/6 4 6 21 +4
J. Calderon 20 6 2 0 2 0 1 4 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 1 9 +11
J. Smith 32 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 0/8 0/6 0/0 0 2 8 +2
Starters
L. James
K. Korver
K. Love
J. Calderon
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 41 44 10 8 1 1 5 3 14/24 1/4 15/15 3 7 67 +2
K. Korver 32 19 6 0 1 0 1 2 6/11 5/9 2/2 1 5 25 +10
K. Love 37 11 10 1 0 0 2 2 2/11 1/3 6/6 4 6 21 +4
J. Calderon 20 6 2 0 2 0 1 4 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 1 9 +11
J. Smith 32 0 2 3 2 0 2 3 0/8 0/6 0/0 0 2 8 +2
Bench
J. Green
L. Nance Jr.
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
T. Thompson
G. Hill
C. Osman
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Perkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 20 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 0
L. Nance Jr. 18 5 3 1 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 2 11 -2
J. Clarkson 14 4 1 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 +1
R. Hood 20 4 1 1 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 7 -13
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Osman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 37 16 6 3 14 21 31/75 10/32 26/27 10 27 162 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores