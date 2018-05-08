UTA
HOU

Rockets aim to close out series vs. Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • May 08, 2018

HOUSTON -- So much of what the Houston Rockets have become under coach Mike D'Antoni focuses on the volume of 3-pointers taken and the influence their perimeter proficiency has offensively.

And even with a preponderance of evidence undergirding their dramatic improvement defensively, the Rockets' reputation remains cleaved to 3s and offensive efficiency, so much so that following the defensive clinic they orchestrated in Game 4 on Sunday in Salt Lake City, some Rockets were first greeted with queries on how many 3s they missed in their 100-87 win.

While at some point the narrative will change, the Rockets aren't at all misguided. They stand one victory shy of clinching their Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz, and if they defend in Game 5 on Tuesday night at Toyota Center like they did in Games 3 and 4, the Rockets will likely advance to the Western Conference finals for the second time in four years.

"That's how we're going to win -- period. Defense is going to win championships," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker said. "At this point, everybody who is still in the playoffs is a great team. Everybody can score, everybody can do everything. So it's going to be the team that prevails on defense, (the team that) gets stops that's going to win."

After allowing the Jazz to shoot 50.9 percent overall and 40.7 percent on 3-pointers while picking up a split of the first two games of the series, Houston limited Utah to 40.1 percent shooting in Games 3 and 4, including 31 percent from behind the arc.

The Jazz built momentum in Game 2 behind strong showings from rookie guard Donovan Mitchell and veterans Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder, with Mitchell posting a double-double and Ingles and Crowder torched the Rockets from the perimeter.

Their collective success withered in Utah.

Mitchell and Ingles shot 30 percent and 34.8 percent at Vivint Smart Home Arena, respectively, with both missing 10 of 14 3-pointers. Crowder finished 8 of 13 on 3s at Toyota Center but was just 2 of 10 at home from deep and missed 15 of 17 shots overall.

The Rockets, with their switching defense and individual defenders, harassed the Jazz on the perimeter knowing full well that center Clint Capela would protect the rim if dribble penetration was surrendered.

Capela has enjoyed a dynamic postseason, averaging 15.4 points, 13 rebounds, and an NBA-high 2.6 blocks. He had six blocks in Game 4 and was everything Houston could hope for.

"He's put himself in this position to go out here and play at a high level and just do things that we ask for him to do," Rockets guard James Harden said of Capela. "Every single night he has our back, and it feels good to have somebody have our back like he does.

"He doesn't get a lot of credit for it, he doesn't ask for a lot, he just goes out there and does his job every single night. As a result, six blocks and 20 altered shots. That's what he does."

What remains for Utah is an uphill battle against a defense ranked second in efficiency this postseason. The Jazz flirted with the possible return of guard Ricky Rubio from a left hamstring injury only to lose guard Dante Exum to the same malady. Forward Derrick Favors (ankle) was slowed by injury in Game 4 yet played, leaving Utah facing elimination with a hobbled roster.

Perhaps being forced to dig deep into the bench led to Utah missing 22 shots at the rim in Game 4, or maybe it was the influence of the Houston defense. Whatever the case, the Jazz need hasty improvements.

"You can't take anything away from them and the way that they play," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "But in order to beat them you have to be able to convert those opportunities, and we just didn't."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
J. Harden
13 SG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
30.4 Pts. Per Game 30.4
8.8 Ast. Per Game 8.8
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.6 Field Goal % 44.8
43.6 Three Point % 44.9
80.5 Free Throw % 85.9
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:50
+ 3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 6:01
+ 2 Royce O'Neale made finger-roll layup, assist by Alec Burks 6:22
+ 2 P.J. Tucker made hook shot, assist by James Harden 6:44
+ 3 Jonas Jerebko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 7:05
  Lost ball turnover on Luc Mbah a Moute, stolen by Royce O'Neale 7:11
+ 1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:26
+ 1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 7:26
  Shooting foul on Eric Gordon 7:26
+ 3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 7:38
+ 2 Royce O'Neale made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 8:01
Team Stats
Points 34 39
Field Goals 14-33 (42.4%) 15-31 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 20
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 12 16
Team 1 2
Assists 11 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Burks SG 10
9 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
7 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 1-3 1618--34
home team logo Rockets 3-1 2118--39
Game 5
HOU leads 3-1
O/U 207.5, HOU -12.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Game 5
HOU leads 3-1
O/U 207.5, HOU -12.0
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 1-3 102.4 PPG 45.4 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 3-1 109.2 PPG 44.2 RPG 20.6 APG
Key Players
A. Burks SG 7.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.5 APG 47.9 FG%
L. Mbah a Moute SF 3.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.3 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Burks SG 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
L. Mbah a Moute SF 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 48.4
27.3 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 80.0
Jazz
Starters
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
J. Jerebko
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 8 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 3/6 0/1 3/3 0 0 12 0
R. O'Neale 12 6 0 1 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 9 -4
J. Jerebko 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 5 0
R. Gobert 9 2 2 0 1 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 7 +3
D. Mitchell 12 2 0 4 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 10 -4
On Court
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
J. Jerebko
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 8 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 3/6 0/1 3/3 0 0 12 0
R. O'Neale 12 6 0 1 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 9 -4
J. Jerebko 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 5 0
R. Gobert 9 2 2 0 1 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 7 +3
D. Mitchell 12 2 0 4 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 10 -4
On Bench
D. Favors
R. Neto
T. Sefolosha
R. Rubio
E. Udoh
G. Niang
E. McCree
D. Exum
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Favors 8 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 8 -8
R. Neto 9 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 4 -8
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 34 15 11 5 2 5 6 14/33 3/11 3/3 3 12 55 -21
Rockets
Starters
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Harden
C. Paul
P. Tucker
C. Capela
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Mbah a Moute 12 8 2 1 1 0 2 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 0 2 11 +7
J. Harden 11 7 1 4 0 0 1 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 0 1 15 +5
C. Paul 13 7 2 4 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 17 0
P. Tucker 9 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 2 7 +1
C. Capela 11 3 2 0 2 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2 8 +1
On Court
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Harden
C. Paul
P. Tucker
C. Capela
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Mbah a Moute 12 8 2 1 1 0 2 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 0 2 11 +7
J. Harden 11 7 1 4 0 0 1 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 0 1 15 +5
C. Paul 13 7 2 4 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 17 0
P. Tucker 9 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 2 7 +1
C. Capela 11 3 2 0 2 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2 8 +1
On Bench
Nene
E. Gordon
G. Green
R. Anderson
R. Hunter
M. Brown
C. Onuaku
T. Black
Z. Qi
J. Johnson
A. Jackson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Nene 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 +4
E. Gordon 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 6 +5
G. Green 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 0
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 39 18 10 3 1 6 4 15/31 5/15 4/5 2 16 73 +23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores