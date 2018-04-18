NO
POR

No Text

Holiday has 33 and Pelicans beat the Blazers to go up 2-0

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 18, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Jrue Holiday had a career playoff-high 33 points and the New Orleans Pelicans took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-102 victory on Tuesday night.

Rajon Rondo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Pelicans, who host the Blazers on Thursday as the series shifts to New Orleans. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

CJ McCollum, who struggled with backcourt teammate Damian Lillard in the opener, rebounded with 22 points to lead the Blazers.

Portland trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter but Lillard hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw to tie the game at 93 with 7:31 left. Holiday's pull-up jumper and Rondo's driving layup kept the Blazers from pulling ahead.

Maurice Harkless dunked and Al-Farouq Aminu had a layup to re-tie the game at 97. After Holiday's hook shot, Harkless made a 3-pointer to give Portland a 100-99 lead, but it was short-lived.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
53.3 Field Goal % 43.8
53.3 Three Point % 43.7
82.6 Free Throw % 91.7
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:08
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 0:15
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Pat Connaughton 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday 0:18
  CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot 0:20
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
  Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Team rebound 0:28
Team Stats
Points 111 102
Field Goals 43-84 (51.2%) 41-91 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 49
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 33 32
Team 7 4
Assists 25 20
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
33 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 2-0 25293324111
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-2 23361924102
Game 2
NO leads 2-0
O/U 216.0, POR -6.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Game 2
NO leads 2-0
O/U 216.0, POR -6.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 2-0 111.7 PPG 44.4 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-2 105.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 19.5 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 19.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.0 APG 49.4 FG%
C. McCollum SG 21.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 33 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
C. McCollum SG 22 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
51.2 FG% 45.1
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
68.4 FT% 80.0
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
N. Mirotic
R. Rondo
E. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 38 33 3 9 1 0 1 5 14/24 2/5 3/4 2 1 54 +12
A. Davis 40 22 13 1 2 2 5 3 9/18 1/2 3/5 4 9 36 +10
N. Mirotic 38 17 8 0 0 2 0 3 6/11 3/7 2/2 0 8 27 +18
R. Rondo 38 16 10 9 0 0 6 2 6/11 2/3 2/2 1 9 38 +17
E. Moore 30 8 5 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 1/3 1/4 2 3 16 +17
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
N. Mirotic
R. Rondo
E. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 38 33 3 9 1 0 1 5 14/24 2/5 3/4 2 1 54 +12
A. Davis 40 22 13 1 2 2 5 3 9/18 1/2 3/5 4 9 36 +10
N. Mirotic 38 17 8 0 0 2 0 3 6/11 3/7 2/2 0 8 27 +18
R. Rondo 38 16 10 9 0 0 6 2 6/11 2/3 2/2 1 9 38 +17
E. Moore 30 8 5 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 1/3 1/4 2 3 16 +17
Bench
D. Miller
S. Hill
I. Clark
C. Diallo
A. Ajinca
D. Liggins
D. Cousins
J. Crawford
C. Cooke
L. Drew
F. Jackson
E. Okafor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Miller 15 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 1 9 -4
S. Hill 15 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 8 -11
I. Clark 17 3 1 3 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 1 9 -12
C. Diallo 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -2
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Liggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 111 43 25 4 4 14 17 43/84 12/24 13/19 10 33 198 +45
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
E. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 39 22 3 6 1 1 2 2 9/21 3/8 1/2 0 3 37 -16
D. Lillard 40 17 3 4 1 0 7 2 7/18 1/7 2/2 2 1 22 -4
A. Aminu 35 14 15 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 4/6 0/0 5 10 30 -20
J. Nurkic 15 13 3 0 1 1 1 1 5/12 0/0 3/4 3 0 17 -6
E. Turner 20 0 4 5 2 0 0 2 0/6 0/0 0/0 1 3 16 -16
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
E. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 39 22 3 6 1 1 2 2 9/21 3/8 1/2 0 3 37 -16
D. Lillard 40 17 3 4 1 0 7 2 7/18 1/7 2/2 2 1 22 -4
A. Aminu 35 14 15 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 4/6 0/0 5 10 30 -20
J. Nurkic 15 13 3 0 1 1 1 1 5/12 0/0 3/4 3 0 17 -6
E. Turner 20 0 4 5 2 0 0 2 0/6 0/0 0/0 1 3 16 -16
Bench
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
P. Connaughton
E. Davis
W. Baldwin IV
M. Leonard
J. Layman
S. Napier
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
G. Papagiannis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 21 12 5 0 0 0 2 3 5/11 2/7 0/0 1 4 15 +2
M. Harkless 27 11 5 0 0 1 1 2 5/5 1/1 0/0 1 4 16 +10
P. Connaughton 18 9 1 4 0 1 0 4 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 1 19 +3
E. Davis 20 4 6 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 9 +5
W. Baldwin IV 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -3
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 45 20 5 4 16 20 41/91 12/32 8/10 13 32 180 -45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores