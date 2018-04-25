WAS
DeRozan scores 32 points, Raptors beat Wizards in Game 5

  Apr 25, 2018

TORONTO (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, Kyle Lowry had 17 points and 10 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 108-98 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the first-round series.

Toronto rebounded after losing Games 3 and 4 in Washington to take a 3-2 series lead back to Washington for Game 6 on Friday night.

The only team in the NBA to avoid a three-game losing streak this season, the Raptors went 5-0 following back-to-back losses during the regular season, and have not lost three straight since last year's second-round sweep against Cleveland. The last time Toronto lost three regular season games in a row was from Feb 8 to 14, 2017.

Delon Wright scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 5-0 in home Game 5s over the past five years.

John Wall had 26 points, and Bradley Beal added 20 for the Wizards. They went nearly four minutes without scoring down the stretch. Marcin Gortat had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington shot 8 for 24 in the fourth quarter, and Toronto had 15 rebounds in the final frame.

The Raptors won despite being out rebounded 50-35.

Toronto trailed 87-82 after a three-point play by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 8:52 left, but regained the lead with a 6-0 run over the next 1:20.

After Washington's Markieff Morris dunked with 4:06 left, Wright replied with a 3 and, after a missed shot by Wall, converted a layup off a pass from DeRozan to give the Raptors a 99-93 lead with 2:59 remaining.

Washington didn't score again until Beal's 3 with 16 seconds left.

Before the game, players from both teams held up banners with the hashtag (hash)TORONTOSTRONG and a moment of silence was held to honor the victims of the deadly van attack Monday in Toronto. The Raptors, the Wizards and the NBA will make a donation to a fund for victims and those affected by the incident.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Gortat had six rebounds in the first quarter. ... The Wizards had nine offensive rebounds in the first half, compared to two for Toronto.

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (right shoulder) was not available. VanVleet has played fewer than three minutes in the series, all in Game 2. ... After making 18 turnovers in each of Games 3 and 4, Toronto had 10 turnovers in Game 5.

UP NEXT

Game 6 on Friday night in Washington.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by C.J. Miles 0:28
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 39 32 2 5 0 0 4 2 12/24 3/4 5/6 0 2 40 +15
K. Lowry 37 17 2 10 3 0 1 2 7/13 3/6 0/2 0 2 41 +11
J. Valanciunas 32 14 13 2 1 2 0 1 5/13 0/0 4/4 4 9 34 +19
S. Ibaka 22 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 2 6 -5
O. Anunoby 21 3 3 0 1 1 2 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 3 6 -3
Starters
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 39 32 2 5 0 0 4 2 12/24 3/4 5/6 0 2 40 +15
K. Lowry 37 17 2 10 3 0 1 2 7/13 3/6 0/2 0 2 41 +11
J. Valanciunas 32 14 13 2 1 2 0 1 5/13 0/0 4/4 4 9 34 +19
S. Ibaka 22 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 2 6 -5
O. Anunoby 21 3 3 0 1 1 2 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 3 6 -3
Bench
D. Wright
J. Poeltl
C. Miles
P. Siakam
N. Powell
L. Nogueira
L. Brown
M. Richardson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
A. McKinnie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wright 26 18 5 1 2 1 2 0 6/10 2/2 4/4 0 5 26 +13
J. Poeltl 15 9 3 2 1 0 0 1 3/5 0/0 3/6 2 1 17 -9
C. Miles 23 8 4 2 1 1 0 1 2/7 2/7 2/2 0 4 18 +12
P. Siakam 12 4 1 2 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 9 -4
N. Powell 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 108 35 26 9 5 10 18 38/82 11/25 21/28 6 29 199 +50
NBA Scores