Watch 2018 NBA Finals online: Game 4 Live stream, dates, times, schedule
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The Golden State Warriors now hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. With all the momentum on the side of the Warriors, it's hard to see how the Cavs can manage to come back from this one. Anything in sports is possible, but this deficit might be too much for LeBron James and Co. to overcome.
The remainder of the Finals games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Enjoy the rest of the 2018 NBA playoffs!
2018 NBA Finals
NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
- Game 2 from Oakland: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
