Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in with two days remaining in the regular season.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver Nuggets (52-28)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 1 seed
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
2. Memphis Grizzlies (51-30)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 2 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner
3. Sacramento Kings (48-33)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 3 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers
4. Phoenix Suns (45-36)
- 🔒Locked in as No. 4 seed
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors
5. Golden State Warriors (43-38)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Blazers
- Current first-round matchup: at Suns
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via conference win percentage
6. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: vs. Blazers, at Suns
- Current first-round matchup: at Kings
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: vs. Jazz
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched
8. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Timberwolves
- Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched
9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)
- 🔒Clinched play-in spot
- Remaining schedule: at Spurs, vs. Pelicans
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched
10. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 🔒Locked in as No. 10 seed
- Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)