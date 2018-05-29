NBA Playoffs 2018: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant lead Warriors to fourth straight NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are going back to the Finals for the fourth straight year. Kevin Durant scored 34 points and Steph Curry added a near triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and four steals as the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets, 101-92 to take Game 7 of the Western Conference final.

The Warriors are the first team since the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers to win a Game 7 on the road in the Western Conference finals. They'll now move on to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight time.

Game 7 got off to an interesting start, as Klay Thompson picked up three fouls just a few minutes into the game. But the Rockets weren't able to build much of an advantage with him on the bench. Both teams shot poorly in the first 12 minutes, and the Rockets led, 24-19.

But in the second quarter, the Rockets surged out to a double-digit lead. They started to knock down some 3s, and absolutely dominated on the offensive glass, scooping up every loose ball to get extra possessions left and right. James Harden led Houston with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, as they took a 54-43 lead into the break.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, the Warriors went on one of their patented third-quarter runs. Steph Curry started to catch fire, and the Rockets missed every single 3-point attempt they put up in the frame. Down by 11 at the half, the Warriors led by seven heading into the fourth.

Midway into the fourth quarter, the Warriors jumped up by 13 points, and looked like they would run away with the game. But the Rockets showed some heart to get back into the game. The Warriors, though, just had too much firepower and built their lead back up, eventually winning 101-92

Steph ➡️ KD ➡️ BUCKET!



32 PTS for Durant in the contest!#DubNation 97 | #Rockets 85



3:15 to play in Game 7 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZqlJHZUB6q — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2018

