NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic shines in Mavericks' win over Blazers; Utah blows out Spurs

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After an entertaining Monday night, things slowed down a bit with just five games on the docket on Tuesday.

Starting out the night, the Pacers took down the Bulls, who were playing their first game without fired head coach Fred Hoiberg, while the Magic beat the Heat in an all-Florida matchup.

Later on, Luka Doncic made his return and helped the Mavericks to a win over the Trail Blazers. To close out the night we had two blowouts, as the Kings crushed the Suns, and the Jazz destroyed the Spurs.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action, along with Wednesday's schedule:

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 4

Indiana Pacers 96, Chicago Bulls 90 (Box Score)



Orlando Magic 105, Miami Heat 90 (Box Score)



Dallas Mavericks 111, Portland Trail Blazers 102 (Box Score)



Utah Jazz 139, San Antonio Spurs 105 (Box Score)



Sacramento Kings 122, Phoenix Suns 105 (Box Score)

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 5

*All times Eastern

Doncic shines in return to lineup

Luka Doncic sat out Sunday's game with a hip injury, but the Mavericks' insistence that it was minor proved to be correct. Back in action against the Trail Blazers, Doncic finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, leading the Mavericks to their eighth straight home win. Overall, Dallas has now won 10 of its last 13 games.

Jazz hit franchise record 20 3-pointers in win over Spurs

The Jazz destroyed the Spurs on Tuesday night, winning by a whopping 34 points. They did so on the back of a fantastic team-wide shooting performance, raining in a franchise record 20 3-pointers. Donovan Mitchell led the way with four triples, and all 10 players who attempted a 3 made at least one.

Turner leads Pacers past Bulls

With Victor Oladipo sidelined indefinitely, the Pacers need someone to step up. Against the Bulls, it was Myles Turner. The big man finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocks to help the Pacers past the Bulls.

Ingles scores by accident

Joe Ingles is such a good shooter that apparently he can score even when he isn't trying. Against the Spurs he tried to throw a lob up to Rudy Gobert, but ended up tossing in a perfect swish.

Adebayo gets it done on both ends

Bam Adebayo showed off his athleticism against the Magic with a beautiful sequence on both ends of the floor. First, he rose up for a massive block with both hands, then ran the court and soared for a putback slam.

DSJ gets crafty on the break

Dennis Smith Jr. broke out his tricks on the fastbreak against the Trail Blazers. As he cut inside towards the middle of the floor, he went between his legs with just one hand, then flipped in the scoop layup plus the foul.

Holiday banks in corner 3

Justin Holiday connected on one of the rarest shots in basketball early in the first quarter against the Pacers. Deep in the corner, Holiday launched a 3-pointer that somehow went in off the glass.