NBA scores, highlights, updates: Anthony Davis, Pelicans try to stay undefeated; Lonzo Ball keeps starting spot for Lakers
The NBA keeps on rolling with a nine-game Saturday night
After a busy Friday night, the NBA schedule is rolling right along with a nine-game Saturday night. Tipping things off will be an interesting Eastern Conference matchup between the slow-starting, but talent-filled Celtics, and the surprisingly undefeated Pistons led by Blake Griffin.
In addition we'll have a fun showdown between two Western Conference contenders, as the Jazz battle the Pelicans. Later on we'll see two top rookie go head-to-head when Deandre Ayton and the Suns take on Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies. Plus, we'll see the Lakers and Spurs meet again in a rematch of their thriller from earlier in the week.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's action.
NBA scores for Saturday, Oct. 27
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Ball retains starting role
Lonzo Ball jumped into the starting lineup this week due to Rajon Rondo's suspension stemming from his fight with Chris Paul. And despite Rondo's return, Ball is keeping that role. His strong play over the past three games -- he averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, while shooting 40 percent from 3-point land and playing strong defense -- pretty much forced coach Luke Walton to keep him with the starters.
