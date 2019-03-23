NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics look to get back on track against Hornets; Warriors host Mavericks
The NBA offers an eight-game slate on Saturday
The Boston Celtics have dropped their last two games with losses to two of the NBA's top teams in the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. Boston found themselves shorthanded against Philadelphia with Marcus Smart being ejected for shoving Joel Embiid and Aron Baynes suffering an ankle injury. Now the Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets in a game that they're going to want to have with the regular season winding down.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are trying to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference with the Nuggets breathing down their neck. The Warriors and Nuggets are currently tied for the top seed in the West with 49-22 records. Golden State has ripped off back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers and will look to continue their positive momentum against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 23
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Curry (rest) out against the Mavericks
The Warriors will have to get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks without their All-Star point guard as Golden State will rest Stephen Curry on Saturday night making this the first game he has missed since late November. In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be without Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut this evening.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 23
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Rose has elbow surgery, season over
The veteran has been one of the lone bright spots for a Minnesota team that endured plenty...
-
LeBron reacts to Lakers missing playoffs
James will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2004-05 season
-
NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings, Vol. 9
Vol. 9 features the league's biggest names battling for the right to be called Sneaker Kin...
-
Harden joins MJ, Kobe with 61-point game
Harden had 37 in the first half, then led Houston to victory with a late flurry
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...