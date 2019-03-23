NBA scores, highlights, updates: Celtics look to get back on track against Hornets; Warriors host Mavericks

The Boston Celtics have dropped their last two games with losses to two of the NBA's top teams in the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. Boston found themselves shorthanded against Philadelphia with Marcus Smart being ejected for shoving Joel Embiid and Aron Baynes suffering an ankle injury. Now the Celtics will take on the Charlotte Hornets in a game that they're going to want to have with the regular season winding down.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are trying to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference with the Nuggets breathing down their neck. The Warriors and Nuggets are currently tied for the top seed in the West with 49-22 records. Golden State has ripped off back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers and will look to continue their positive momentum against the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 23

*All times Eastern

Curry (rest) out against the Mavericks

The Warriors will have to get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks without their All-Star point guard as Golden State will rest Stephen Curry on Saturday night making this the first game he has missed since late November. In addition to Curry, the Warriors will also be without Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut this evening.