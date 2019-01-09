NBA scores, highlights: Warriors crush lowly Knicks; Timberwolves win first game without Thibodeau
There were eight games in store on Tuesday night
The NBA action kept rolling right along on Tuesday with a busy eight-game night.
To start out the night, the 76ers secured an easy victory over the Wizards thanks to a career night from rookie Landry Shamet, while Nikola Jokic hit a game-winner in the closing seconds to lift the Nuggets over the Heat.
Later on, Andrew Wiggins dropped 40 points to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder and earn interim coach Ryan Saunders his first win.
In the late games, Klay Thompson dropped 43 points in the Warriors' easy win over the Knicks, while the Clippers cruised past the Hornets in similarly simple fashion.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 8
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers 123, Cleveland Cavaliers 115 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 132, Washington Wizards 115 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 104, Atlanta Hawks 101 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 103, Miami Heat 99 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 119, Oklahoma City Thunder 117 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 115, Sacramento Kings 111 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 128, Charlotte Hornets 109 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 122, New York Knicks 95 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 9
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Wiggins drops 40, Wolves win first game without Thibodeau
Andrew Wiggins kept up his tradition of having big nights against the Thunder, going for 40 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolves to an impressive road win in OKC. This was the third straight win for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first game without former coach Tom Thibodeau. The team celebrated on the court and in the locker room for interim coach Ryan Saunders -- son of late Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders -- who got his first win in the game.
Klay goes for 43 as Warriors crush Knicks
Klay Thompson was feeling it on Tuesday night, pouring in 43 points to lead the Warriors as they crushed the lowly Knicks. At one point, Thompson hit three 3-pointers in less than a minute. He finished the game with seven triples -- more than the Knicks hit as a team.
Jokic gets triple-double, hits game-winner to lift Nuggets over Heat
Nikola Jokic kept up his impressive season with another big game on Tuesday night. And more importantly for the Nuggets, he came up big in the clutch. Jokic recorded another triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and also hit a floater in the closing seconds to put the Nuggets ahead for good.
Leonard's big night gets Raptors past pesky Hawks
Vince Carter was back in Toronto for possibly the final time, and his Hawks gave the Raptors all they could handle. But in the end, the Raptors escaped with a three-point win thanks in large part to a big night from their main man, Kawhi Leonard. He put up 31 points and added four rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Oubre's clutch putback dunk seals Suns' win
The Phoenix Suns came back from a 21-point deficit to shock the Kings on Tuesday night, and Kelly Oubre was a big part of the win. He went for 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, sealing the victory with a clutch put-back slam in the closing seconds.
Iguodala throws it down in style
Andre Iguodala isn't quite the athlete he used to be, but he can still throw down some pretty nice slams -- especially when he gets out on the fast break. He showed that against the Knicks, as he lost the ball in mid-air, but recovered to rock the rim.
Fox makes big plays on both ends
De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting players around, and he proved that once again on Tuesday night. First, he used a slick behind-the-back move to get to the rim. Then, he hustled back for an emphatic chase-down block.
Noel leaves game on a stretcher
There was a scary moment in the Thunder's loss to the Timberwolves, when big man Nerlens Noel had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Noel rose up to meet Andrew Wiggins at the rim, and Wiggins off arm caught Noel in the face. Seemingly knocked out cold in mid-air, Noel then fell to the ground without bracing himself and his head crashed into the floor.
Collins soars for the alley-oop
John Collins is a dunking machine, and his throwdowns usually don't disappoint. This alley-oop against the Raptors certainly didn't.
Murray puts on a dunk show
Jamal Murray was ready for the bright lights of South Beach. The Nuggets guard threw down two thunderous slams in the opening minutes against the Heat.
Shamet's career night lifts Sixers
Landry Shamet caught fire against the Wizards and helped the Sixers secure an easy victory on Tuesday night -- their fourth in a row. The rookie hit eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 29 points.
Carter gets ovation from Toronto crowd
Former Raptors legend Vince Carter is back in Toronto on Tuesday night and got a standing ovation from the crowd when he checked in. Then, he immediately drilled a 3-pointer.
Butler gets off to a strong start
Jimmy Butler got off to a strong start in the Sixers' matchup with the Wizards. He made his first five shots to get 11 early points, and finished the night with 20.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Noel taken off on stretcher after fall
Noel took an elbow from Andrew Wiggins, then smacked his head directly on the floor
-
Report: Cousins to debut on Jan. 18
Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon
-
Chris Paul sidelined 2-3 more weeks
Chris Paul is due to be back by the end of January
-
Report: Cavs' McCaw deal investigated
The Cavaliers waived McCaw after just three games
-
Sixers' Butler says he'll retire at 34
Jimmy Butler claims he'll walk away from the NBA in five years
-
Highsmith set for historic Sixers debut
Highsmith becomes the second active NBA player to play Division II college basketball