The Brooklyn Nets can move a step closer to wrapping up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference when the square off with the visiting Chicago Bulls (30-40) on Saturday afternoon. It will mark only the eighth time, and first since mid-February, that the Nets (46-24) will have their top three scorers -- Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden -- in the lineup since acquiring Harden from Houston in a four-team blockbuster trade on Jan. 14. Brooklyn can secure the No. 2 seed in the East by winning its final two games or with one loss by Milwaukee while Chicago's postseason hopes were extinguished on Friday night.

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Nets -11.5

Bulls vs. Nets over-under: 234 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Nets -700; Bulls +500

CHI: The Bulls are 7-7 vs. Atlantic Division foes

BKN: The Nets shoot a league-best 49.3 percent

Why the Bulls can cover



Even though Chicago must play less than 16 hours after it was officially eliminated from the playoffs, it still features a potent 1-2 tandem in Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine missed more than three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 but has been superb since returning to the lineup, averaging 30.0 points over his last four games. He was magnificent in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, pouring in 41 points and hitting 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Vucevic collected 12 points and as many rebounds against Brooklyn and followed that up with 16 points and 16 boards in Thursday's victory over Toronto. It was the 10th consecutive double-double for Vucevic, who averaged 21.5 points and 14.6 rebounds during that span. Second-year guard Coby White has scored in double figures in 14 straight games after going for 17 points and 10 assists vs. Toronto, and has hit at least three 3-pointers in six straight.

Why the Nets can cover

Harden returned to the lineup after a five-week absence in Thursday's 128-116 win over San Antonio, coming off the bench to contribute 18 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in less than 26 minutes. He was immense during Durant's injury absence of nearly two months and has registered 12 triple-doubles in only 35 games with Brooklyn. He needs one more to break the single-season franchise record held by Jason Kidd.

Irving sat out Thursday's game after taking an elbow to the face against the Bulls, but he was not listed on the injury report for Saturday's contest. He was in the midst of a sizzling offensive tear, averaging 38.0 points and knocking down 17 of 32 3-pointers in the three games prior to the Chicago matchup. Durant scored 21 points to lead all five starters and eight players in double figures in Tuesday's victory over the Bulls.

