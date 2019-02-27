Russell Westbrook turns kid touching him in-game in Denver into a great teaching moment

No one has ever accused Russell Westbrook of not being expressive. On Tuesday in a loss against the Nuggets in Denver, Westbrook had a visible reaction to a young fan touching him when he got near the sideline. Westbrook leaned down, gave the kid a little pat, and ran off.

The kid and his dad looked a bit confused when he ran off, with Nikola Jokic overseeing the situation.

Russell Westbrook pulled the dad card on a Nuggets fan after the kid gave him a little push. pic.twitter.com/b4nBTXlV9r — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2019

While Westbrook was nice about it, it turns out he wanted the kid to know you can't just be touching random players when they're near the sideline.

"He hit me," Westbrook said after the game, via The Oklahoman's Maddie Lee. "So I told his dad, be careful man you can't have your son just hitting random people. I don't know him, he don't know me. So I just let him know ... You just gotta control your kids. It's that simple ... Watch the game ... Have fun, enjoy."

Westbrook added that fans have a bit too much freedom courtside.

"For all the fans though, there's too much leeway for the fans to be able to touch the players and get away with it," Westbrook added. "We can't react. You know, do what we need to do to protect ourselves. So it's important to understand -- kids, whoever it is -- dad, moms, they can say what they want as long as it's respectful. But the touching to me is off-limits.

Westbrook added that he didn't know it was a kid until he turned around.

Needless to say, the NBA never wants another Malice at the Palace situation, and it's unlikely players would let that happen again. With that being said, the league may well implement some kind of policy against fans touching players as a precautionary measure in the wake of Westbrook's comments. Last year, Westbrook got into a verbal altercation with a Jazz fan who tried to high five him after the Thunder's Game 6 loss to Utah, so this type of thought isn't new to him.

Either way, Westbrook handled this situation well. Taking something that clearly visibly annoys him and turning it into a teaching moment is a veteran way to handle it, especially given Westbrook's look of annoyance when he first turned around.