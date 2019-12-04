Suns vs. Magic odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from advanced computer model on 15-3 run

The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 9-11 overall and 7-4 at home, while Phoenix is 9-10 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Magic have won three of their past four games. The Suns, meanwhile, halted a three-game losing streak with their most recent victory over the Hornets. Orlando is favored by two-points in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Suns vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington on Tuesday, winning 127-120. Orlando's Evan Fournier finished with 31 points. Fournier knocked down six three-pointers against the Wizards after a career-high 32 points and another six three-pointers in a victory over Golden State on Sunday. D.J. Augustin finished with 24 points and six assists. Markelle Fultz had a career-high 20 points and six assists and has 34 assists in his last six games. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat Charlotte 109-104 on Monday. Kelly Oubre Jr. made a pair of three-pointers in the final 55.2 seconds to seal the win. The Suns blew a 20-point lead but scored the final 12 points of the game. Oubre finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He has two double-doubles in his past four games.

Orlando enters Wednesday's contest with only 18.7 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Phoenix ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.4 on average.

