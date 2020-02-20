Today's Top Picks: Another Bucks blowout and more best bets as NBA begins second half of season

Aaaaaaaaand we're back. After seven consecutive nights without a regulation NBA game, second-half action kicks off tonight with six matchups for bettors to choose from.

The rest that the All-Star break provides makes tonight somewhat unique from a gambling perspective. While major injuries still take a toll, the sort of nagging day-to-day issues that can linger during most of the season tend not to matter as much at this point. A week of rest can do wonders. In that sense, tonight is one of the safest betting nights of the season. In as much as it's possible in the NBA, you'll know what to expect.

Enjoy that while you can, because tanking season is not far away. Soon the league's worst teams will trot out players you've never heard of and all rules for logical gambling will fly out the window. So with tonight's simpler schedule in mind, let's dive into today's top picks.

All lines via William Hill.

Betting the Bucks against bad teams remains the easiest moneymaker in the NBA. The Bucks have won 27 games by at least 13 points. The Pistons have won only 19 games total. Detroit has surrendered Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson since the trade deadline. The Bucks have only gotten stronger with the addition of Marvin Williams. As always, this should be yet another Bucks walkover.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the year. See tonight's picks only at SportsLine.

As hard as this is to believe in February, games like this qualify as must-win for the Grizzlies. They have the NBA's hardest remaining schedule by far, whereas their three primary competitors (San Antonio at 20th, Portland at 25th and New Orleans at 30th) are on the complete other end of the spectrum. The Grizzlies have to win the few easy games they have left on the schedule in order to maintain their four-game lead for the No. 8 seed. Yes, the Kings played better in the stretch leading up to the All-Star break, but the second half of the season is when the tankers come out of the woodwork. With turmoil in both the locker room and front office, now is the right time to start shorting the Kings.

WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury, who fought to a disputed split draw in 2018, fight again on Saturday, and you'll want to see what veteran analyst Peter Kahn is picking after he nailed a 22-to-1 longshot in a Wilder fight last year. Get his Wilder-Fury best bets over at SportsLine.

Houston's struggles with Golden State are systemic. Remember, the last time these teams played, the Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit to win by 12 on Christmas. Golden State's switch-heavy defense is the best antidote for Houston's small-ball, and while Andrew Wiggins is hardly an elite defender, his size and athleticism alone make him a major upgrade over D'Angelo Russell. The Rockets are obviously the better team, but Golden State has had so much success against them in the past that a double-digit spread is just too tempting to resist.

Football expert R.J. White was mere minutes away from starting the XFL season 8-0 on his ATS picks, but even at 7-1 he's been cashing for SportsLine members on the new league. See all four of his Week 3 picks only at SportsLine.