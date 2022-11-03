The Golden State Warriors aim to stop a losing skid on Thursday evening. Golden State has lost three straight games, falling to 3-5 to begin the 2022-23 season. The Warriors visit the Orlando Magic, with the Magic entering at 1-7 through eight games. Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out for the Warriors. Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), and Moritz Wagner (foot) are out for the Magic, with Terrence Ross (knee) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as 8.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds. Before you make any Magic vs. Warriors picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-65 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds, betting lines, and trends for Warriors vs. Magic:

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -8.5

Warriors vs. Magic over/under: 226.5 points

Warriors vs. Magic money line: Warriors -350, Magic +275

GS: The Warriors are 2-6 against the spread this season

ORL: The Magic are 2-5-1 against the spread in 2022-23

Warriors vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State isn't playing its best basketball to begin the 2022-23 season, but the Warriors' pedigree is clear. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA title, and were the No. 2 defensive team in the league in 2021-22 on a per-possession basis. Golden State ranked in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, and assists allowed, and the offense is electric. Golden State ranked in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers per game, 2-point accuracy, and assists per game last season, and are shooting 56.5% from 2-point range in 2022-23.

Golden State is also elite at the free throw line, converting more than 80% of attempts, and the team's passing is unmatched. The Warriors are averaging 29.0 assists per game and assisting on 68% of field goals in 2022-23, and also rank in the top ten of the league in scoring 117.5 points per game. On the other side, Orlando is in the bottom five in offensive efficiency, scoring fewer than 1.07 points per possession in the first eight games.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando can take advantage of Golden State's early struggles. The Warriors are giving up more than 1.15 points per possession this season, with Golden State ranking No. 28 in free throw prevention and No. 28 in assist prevention. The Warriors are also committing 16.5 turnovers per game and creating only 22.0 free throw attempts per game. Orlando is playing well on the defensive end, giving up only 111.0 points per game and holding opponents to 44.8% shooting. The Magic are yielding 33.8% 3-point shooting to opponents, and allowing 24.3 assists per game and a modest 27.3% offensive rebound rate.

Orlando also has a burgeoning star in No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Magic are shooting 53.8% from 2-point range, and are taking advantage of trips to the free throw line with 24.1 attempts per game and 78.2% shooting.

How to make Warriors vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with only one player projected to score 22 points or more. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.