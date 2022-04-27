The Golden State Warriors easily could have closed out the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 4. A win could have clinched a sweep and given the Warriors plenty of rest while the Timberwolves and Grizzlies duke it out on the other side of the bracket. Instead, Draymond Green fouled out, Nikola Jokic looked like an MVP, and, at least for now, the Nuggets have life.

Will that life carry into Wednesday's Game 5? The odds are certainly stacked against the Nuggets. Denver lost Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco by double digits. Now, they have to win at Chase Center to keep the series alive. Here's how you can tune in as they try to do just that.

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

When: Wednesday, April 27 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 27 | 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT App

TNT | TNT App Odds: DEN +340; GSW -440; O/U 226 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Warriors: Stephen Curry has been coming off of the bench so far in this series as he recovers from the injury that held him out for the end of the regular season. We knew that trend was going to end eventually, and now, with Curry off of a minute restriction, it's time to ask who Golden State moves to the bench. Their best lineup has always been Draymond Green at center, but Kevon Looney's starting role helps the Warriors preserve Green's body. That means that either Jordan Poole, the breakout star of this postseason, or Andrew Wiggins, an All-Star starter, is likely moving to the bench. Will they be okay with that? We'll find out soon enough.

Nuggets: Can Denver get a stop? Like, a single, unaided by foul trouble, fourth-quarter stop? The Warriors are scoring a preposterous 130.6 points per 100 possessions in the second half, and their endless stable of perimeter scorers is torturing Denver in pick-and-roll. The Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but neither are exactly stalwart defenders. This is something bigger that the Nuggets need to address in the offseason. You can't win in the playoffs with only one above-average defender.

Prediction

Let's be honest, this series should be over right now. The Warriors would be waiting for the Grizzlies or Timberwolves if Green hadn't fouled out of Game 4. They won their first two home games by double-digits, and that shouldn't change for Game 5. The pick: Warriors -9