2018 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Packers' 2017 season hit a speed bump when Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and was sent to IR for eight weeks. While Brett Hundley kept the team afloat, the Packers were unable to secure a playoff spot upon Rodgers' return. Now they'll turn their attention to the offseason and building the next championship core around their star quarterback. Let's dive into what lies ahead.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Green Bay



Round 2: Green Bay



Round 3: Green Bay

Round 4: Green Bay

Round 5: Green Bay

Round 6: Green Bay

Round 7: Green Bay, Buffalo*

The Packers have their entire original cache of picks to use in the 2018 draft, and they could also add another from the Bills based on a 2016 trade. Before the final cutdown day for that season, the Packers sent linebacker Lerentee McCray to the Bills for a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver

Interior offensive linemen

Outside linebacker



Strong safety



Davante Adams has now been excellent for the Packers for two straight seasons, and the team will likely try and keep him in the fold for 2018 and beyond, but if he leaves as a free agent Green Bay will need to find Rodgers another reliable target to pair with 32-year-old Jordy Nelson, who could save the team more than $10 million in cap space if he's cut. And the Packers will also be on the lookout for a tight end after 2017 free-agent acquisition Martellus Bennett didn't work out.

The Packers are set on the outside of their offensive line, but have just Lane Taylor locked up inside. Even if Jason Spriggs is shifted inside to compete for a starting role, at least one potential starter has to be found.

On defense, the team can clear Clay Matthews' entire $11.4 million salary by releasing him, so it's not a lock he returns considering how quickly the Packers have moved on from other veterans in the past. If he's gone, it makes sense to bring in some help at outside linebacker rather than expecting Kyle Fackrell to step seamlessly into a bigger role. The secondary could also use an injection of talent, particularly at strong safety with Morgan Burnett a free agent and Josh Jones struggling as a rookie.

Prospects to watch

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

Right now, Smith is flying under the radar, but at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, a 20.0 yards-per-catch average in 2017 for the Golden Knights should draw the attention of the Packers' front office. Smith's film is loaded with impressive high-point grabs, and he's a willing and effective blocker.

Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama

This Alabama guard who's made 40 starts for the Crimson Tide, Pierschbacher is an effortless blocker for run and pass plays. While he could stand to gain some weight to him help anchor against the bull-rushers of bigger defensive tackles at the NFL level, he's a balanced, technically sound interior lineman.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

Okoronkwo to the Packers is one of my favorite mock draft pairings. He's built to play outside linebacker in a base 3-4 scheme due to his smaller stature and explosive bend around the edge. Okoronkwo's also dropped into coverage often during his Sooners career.

Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama

If the Packers want a intimidating presence at the strong safety spot, Harrison should be an early-round target. He's made 157 tackles in his last 26 games for Alabama to go along with five interceptions. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he has fantastic size.