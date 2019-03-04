2019 NFL combine: Top 40-yard dash times at each position as unheralded safety posts fastest run at Indy

If you're a fan of watching athletes cover 40 yards in less than five seconds, the NFL combine is the perfect event for you. The 2019 iteration of the annual scouting combine didn't have anyone challenge the record of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross in 2017 (unless you ask former record holder Chris Johnson, which is a whole 'nother thing), but it did have large men running times they should not be able to attain at their size.

The first jaw-dropper of the weekend came on Saturday when Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf stepped up to the line with his 6-foot-3, 228-pound frame and nearly posted the top time at his position with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Then on Sunday Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, universally considered one of the top three prospects in the draft, rolled to a 4.83 40 at 303 pounds that checked in as the best time of his position by a full tenth of a second.

Later on Sunday, Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat stole the show with a 4.41-second 40 at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds that was not only the best at his position by 0.12 seconds and one of the best times of the weekend but the best 40 on record for all defensive linemen since 2003. That's how you get people to notice.

On Monday, Auburn's Jamal Dean ran a 4.30 40-yard dash to just edge out the best times at receiver, which seemed to put the title of fastest prospect of 2019 in the bag. But then the safeties stepped up to run as the final group of the weekend, where Ole Miss' Zedrick Woods, who is no lock to get drafted, blazed to a 4.29-second 40 on a day where many players at the position showed better speed than their cornerback counterparts.

You can check out the 13 players who ran sub-4.4 40s at this year's combine below, along with a snapshot of the top five players at each position.

Top official 40 times by edge rushers at #NFLCombine:



1. Montez Sweat, 4.41

2. Brian Burns, 4.53

3. Rashan Gary, 4.58

4. Chase Winovich, 4.59

5. Jamal Davis, 4.60 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 3, 2019

