Three-round NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Redskins move into top three for QBs as 20 trades struck on first two days

Raiders get No. 1 for No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton Miller Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Raiders splurged on a left tackle in the offseason to replace last year's first-round pick Kolton Miller, who is now penciled in for the right side. But fellow rookie Brandon Parker played about as well as the first-rounder (not very), so if the Cardinals are open to adding Miller as a pseudo-first round pick in a trade to upgrade their Swiss cheese line, why not package him with one of the Raiders' later first-rounders to move up for Murray, a star QB prospect who could revamp Jon Gruden's offense and fill the new stadium in Las Vegas?

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

The 49ers don't have to draft for need at the defensive end position after adding Dee Ford , but what if Bosa is just the best player in the draft? The 49ers can cut Arik Armstead with no cap penalty and/or move Solomon Thomas to the interior or a rotational role, so there are certainly ways to make this work.

Redskins get No. 3 for No. 15, 173, 2020 1st Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora put this scenario forward last week

Cardinals get No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton Miller for No. 1 Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Cardinals keep Josh Rosen rather than trading him at an immense discount, land some much-needed help for the offensive line and then pick up a guy in Williams who some think is the best player in this draft class, and THEN have another pick coming from this trade later in the first round? Consider this a big win for the Arizona front office after building up incredible buzz for Kyler Murray during the pre-draft process.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Buccaneers benefit from the Redskins' trade up for Haskins as it pushes a much-needed edge rusher down to No. 5 in Allen, who should be a great fit for Todd Bowles at outside linebacker, which just so happens to be the team's biggest need.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Gary is so much more than his statistical output for a Michigan program that didn't utilize him to the best of his abilities. In New York he'll join with standout sophomore B.J. Hill and run-stuffer Dalvin Tomlinson to make an excellent young defensive front, and he can move around the line depending on the formation as well.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Jaguars have a strong core on defense and have now upgraded their quarterback situation, so this draft should be about boosting the weapons in the passing game and improving the blocking in front of Nick Foles. Adding Hockenson, the best all-around tight end prospect in years, would do both.

Falcons get No. 8 for No. 14, 79, 117 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver would be an excellent fit for a Falcons team looking to generate more pass rush, and he would also act as Grady Jarrett insurance should the star defensive tackle not sign an extension to stay in Atlanta long-term. The Houston product won't make it to 14, so if the Falcons want him, they should be exploring a move up.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The Bills have smartly made upgrading their offensive line a priority this offseason, but while Ty Neskhe is better than last year's options at right tackle, he's better served in a swing role as a reserve. Enter Taylor, the most talented offensive lineman in this class, who gives the Bills a third locked-in O-line starter along with Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse, with solid depth behind them.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

I don't think the Broncos absolutely have to go quarterback here, but there's enough smoke surrounding their interest in Lock, including hosting him for a predraft visit well after trading a fourth-round pick for Joe Flacco, that we can't rule it out. Opinions are torn on Lock's future in the NFL, but he'd certainly fit the mold for what John Elway wants at quarterback.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Even though the Bengals re-signed Bobby Hart and are paying him like a starter, that shouldn't take them out of the running for a guy like Williams. At his best, he'll be an excellent upgrade at tackle in Cincinnati, but many are projecting him inside, where the Bengals have a much more pressing need. Expect him to start at guard from Day 1 with the potential to kick to tackle down the road.

Texans get No. 12 for No. 23, 54 Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Yes, the Texans added Matt Kalil to help their league-worst blocking situation, but he hasn't been simultaneously healthy and good in years so counting on him isn't a good Plan A. The better plan: trading up for the best pass-blocking left tackle in this class who can come in and start out the gate, giving Deshaun Watson a chance at surviving in 2019.

Eagles get No. 13 for No. 25, 53 Devin White, ILB, LSU

The Eagles have an extra second-round pick after their trade out of the first round last year, and that means they have the ammo to jump into the high teens this year if they see a key prospect available. And after White slips out of the top 10, he's the perfect guy to move up to grab and plug into the middle of the Eagles defense behind a strong defensive line.

Lions get No. 14, 79, 117 for No. 8 Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Lions move back and land some extra picks on Day 2 and 3 before drafting a prospect many think they could take at No. 8. Sweat had medical issues surface recently, but the fact that he was allowed to participate in the combine is a good sign that it shouldn't affect his stock much. Even after splurging on Trey Flowers, the Lions could use another option on the edge.

Jets get No. 15, 173, 2020 1st for No. 3 Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Jets bypass a chance to land a blue-chip talent at the top of the draft in order to secure what could be a high first-round pick from the Redskins next year. And they still get a pretty great edge rusher in Burns, who looked excellent at the combine while carrying more weight on his frame than he had in college. It's not out of the question that he ends up a better pro than Josh Allen, which would make this move a home run.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Panthers continue the run on edge rushers in the middle of Round 1 by snapping up the last surefire first-round talent at the position in Ferrell, who through no fault of his own isn't creating the kind of buzz as workout warriors like Sweat and Burns. He's still a complete product at defensive end who can come in and start immediately in Carolina.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

The Giants have beefed up their line the last two offseasons, with the most recent addition being Kevin Zeitler at guard. Even though many are projecting Ford inside at the next level, I still think he's worth taking and trying at right tackle for the Giants. Worst case, they can kick him inside next year and clear Zeitler's $10 million cap hit completely off the books.

Steelers get No. 18 for No. 20, 141, 207 Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan

In a recent Pick Six Podcast mock draft, I had the Ravens trade ahead of the Steelers to land a falling Devin White. If that were to happen here with Bush, it would basically be a worst-case scenario for the Steelers, so I wouldn't be shocked if they explore a move a few spots up to secure the talented Michigan linebacker once White is off the board.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Titans brought in an excellent slot option in Adam Humphries to go along with No. 1 receiver Corey Davis. Now mix in Metcalf as someone to stretch defenses with his deep speed paired with excellent size, and you're putting Marcus Mariota in the best position to succeed before deciding whether to give him a huge extension.

Vikings get No. 20, 141, 207 for No. 18 Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

With the top tackle and guard options off the board, the Vikings trade down slightly before pivoting to ... the pivot, where Bradbury is a clear upgrade from Pat Elflein, who can then move over and upgrade one of the guard spots. That configuration with Bradbury at center will help stabilize an interior blocking unit in Minnesota that was terrible last season.

Patriots get No. 21 for No. 32, 64 Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Fant would be a massive addition to a Patriots offense that lost several pass-catchers this offseason, but he's almost certainly not making it to pick No. 32. With the Seahawks assuredly looking to move down and add more draft picks, that offers the Pats the opportunity to go up and get a matchup nightmare at the tight end position.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens' depth chart at receiver is pretty unappealing, and if they're not just going to run the ball 40 times a game, I'm not sure where upgrades are supposed to come from other than the draft. There's no clear cut No. 2 receiver behind Metcalf, but I think Brown would fit into the Ravens offense as a big slot option who can work over the middle of the field.

Packers get No. 23, 54 for No. 12 Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

The Packers move down and add a premium pick for a second straight year, but this time they stay put in their new slot instead of trading back up and still get a prospect who could go in the top 12 without anyone blinking. They did a great job adding talent to the defense in free agency, and here they fortify the defensive line with another quality talent.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Raiders moved up to No. 1 early for a star quarterback but were able to hang on to this pick, which they can then use to add a top talent at the cornerback position in a class without a clear-cut elite option. Williams has great length and speed but isn't the surest tackler around, so expect him to mix splash plays with struggles at times.

Dolphins get No. 25, 53 for No. 13 Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

With the Dolphins at the beginning of a rebuild, we should expect them to explore trade-down scenarios to add more premium draft capital. Here, they're able to land a top-half-of-the-first-round talent in Simmons, who is expected to slip as he recovers from a torn ACL. But since the Dolphins don't need him to be healthy by Week 1 for a playoff push, adding a player of his caliber is a nice outcome for the long-term.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy is going to be a steal for whoever gets him, and even though he doesn't have the speed to stay with top wideouts, you can still be a top corner without a big number in the 40 on your resume. The Washington product ran a Richard Sherman-esque 4.55 40 at the combine, and that should be just fine for the Colts to add him to their secondary as an immediate starter.

Cardinals get No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton Miller for No. 1 N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

With the third piece of their trade down with the Raiders, the Cardinals go local to bring in a potential No. 1 option for Rosen in Harry, who can outbattle most corners for balls even if he's not going to run away from anybody. Between Harry and Christian Kirk, the Cardinals are now set up well at the receiver position when Larry Fitzgerald calls it a career.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

Receiver isn't the biggest need for the Chargers, but here they still take the plunge on an improving prospect with the deep speed who can fill the hole left behind by Tyrell Williams' departure. He's shown with his ability to run routes that he's more than just a straight-line threat.

Giants get No. 29 for No. 35, 95, 171 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

The Giants weren't able to land one of the top two QBs in the draft earlier, and while I'm sure their fans are clamoring to wait until next year to draft a QB, there's no guarantee they'll be in position to get the guy they want. Even if they add Jones, who makes sense as an heir to Eli Manning, and land the No. 1 pick next year, they can still take the top QB at that point and trade Jones if he doesn't wow during his rookie season. Isn't that what people expect the Cardinals to do this year? Jones could also get two years in the Giants' system before they decide whether to make a run at Trevor Lawrence in 2021. It's best to give yourself options, Giants faithful.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Running back isn't the biggest need for the Packers, but they did a good job addressing holes in free agency and are free to explore many different directions in the draft. And after all the Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram speculation, it's clear the door is open to bring in a talented back like Jacobs, who can split touches with Aaron Jones and elevate the Packers' running game even if he doesn't hit his ceiling as a superstar.

Dexter Lawrence, NT, Clemson

The Rams have attacked several needs on defense during free agency, bringing back Dante Fowler and signing Clay Matthews on the edge while also fortifying the secondary with Eric Weddle. But one player they haven't replaced is Ndamukong Suh, at least until they draft the massive Lawrence to disrupt opponents' rushing attacks on the interior.