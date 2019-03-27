Three-round NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Redskins move into top three for QBs as 20 trades struck on first two days
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madness
I'll be dropping a seven-round mock draft rife with trades for you in two weeks, but before that happens, here's a little sneak peek with a trade-heavy three-round mock. In this hypothetical, we're projecting the Cardinals being open to move down for the right price rather than being all-in on drafting Kyler Murray and trading Josh Rosen for well below what he's worth. If you want a mock with Murray going to the Cardinals, we have plenty of options for you at the mock draft link below.
More teams that move up in Round 1 include the Redskins, Falcons, Texans and Eagles, while the Giants and Jaguars trade back into the first round with their early second-round picks as well. The fun doesn't stop there, with several other teams moving up and down on Day 2.
Hope you enjoy!
Check out all our mock drafts here.
|1
Raiders get No. 1 for No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton MillerKyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
The Raiders splurged on a left tackle in the offseason to replace last year's first-round pick Kolton Miller, who is now penciled in for the right side. But fellow rookie Brandon Parker played about as well as the first-rounder (not very), so if the Cardinals are open to adding Miller as a pseudo-first round pick in a trade to upgrade their Swiss cheese line, why not package him with one of the Raiders' later first-rounders to move up for Murray, a star QB prospect who could revamp Jon Gruden's offense and fill the new stadium in Las Vegas?
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
The 49ers don't have to draft for need at the defensive end position after adding Dee Ford , but what if Bosa is just the best player in the draft? The 49ers can cut Arik Armstead with no cap penalty and/or move Solomon Thomas to the interior or a rotational role, so there are certainly ways to make this work.
|3
Redskins get No. 3 for No. 15, 173, 2020 1stDwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora put this scenario forward last week , so let's pull the trigger here, with the Redskins paying a big price in next year's first-rounder along with one of their two fifth-round picks this year to the Jets to come up and get Haskins rather than settling for one of the other quarterbacks at No. 15. He'd figure to get early snaps for a Washington team looking for a spark.
|4
Cardinals get No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton Miller for No. 1Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
The Cardinals keep Josh Rosen rather than trading him at an immense discount, land some much-needed help for the offensive line and then pick up a guy in Williams who some think is the best player in this draft class, and THEN have another pick coming from this trade later in the first round? Consider this a big win for the Arizona front office after building up incredible buzz for Kyler Murray during the pre-draft process.
|5
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Buccaneers benefit from the Redskins' trade up for Haskins as it pushes a much-needed edge rusher down to No. 5 in Allen, who should be a great fit for Todd Bowles at outside linebacker, which just so happens to be the team's biggest need.
|6
|Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
Gary is so much more than his statistical output for a Michigan program that didn't utilize him to the best of his abilities. In New York he'll join with standout sophomore B.J. Hill and run-stuffer Dalvin Tomlinson to make an excellent young defensive front, and he can move around the line depending on the formation as well.
|7
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
The Jaguars have a strong core on defense and have now upgraded their quarterback situation, so this draft should be about boosting the weapons in the passing game and improving the blocking in front of Nick Foles. Adding Hockenson, the best all-around tight end prospect in years, would do both.
|8
Falcons get No. 8 for No. 14, 79, 117Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver would be an excellent fit for a Falcons team looking to generate more pass rush, and he would also act as Grady Jarrett insurance should the star defensive tackle not sign an extension to stay in Atlanta long-term. The Houston product won't make it to 14, so if the Falcons want him, they should be exploring a move up.
|9
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
The Bills have smartly made upgrading their offensive line a priority this offseason, but while Ty Neskhe is better than last year's options at right tackle, he's better served in a swing role as a reserve. Enter Taylor, the most talented offensive lineman in this class, who gives the Bills a third locked-in O-line starter along with Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse, with solid depth behind them.
|10
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
I don't think the Broncos absolutely have to go quarterback here, but there's enough smoke surrounding their interest in Lock, including hosting him for a predraft visit well after trading a fourth-round pick for Joe Flacco, that we can't rule it out. Opinions are torn on Lock's future in the NFL, but he'd certainly fit the mold for what John Elway wants at quarterback.
|11
|Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Even though the Bengals re-signed Bobby Hart and are paying him like a starter, that shouldn't take them out of the running for a guy like Williams. At his best, he'll be an excellent upgrade at tackle in Cincinnati, but many are projecting him inside, where the Bengals have a much more pressing need. Expect him to start at guard from Day 1 with the potential to kick to tackle down the road.
|12
Texans get No. 12 for No. 23, 54Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Yes, the Texans added Matt Kalil to help their league-worst blocking situation, but he hasn't been simultaneously healthy and good in years so counting on him isn't a good Plan A. The better plan: trading up for the best pass-blocking left tackle in this class who can come in and start out the gate, giving Deshaun Watson a chance at surviving in 2019.
|13
Eagles get No. 13 for No. 25, 53Devin White, ILB, LSU
The Eagles have an extra second-round pick after their trade out of the first round last year, and that means they have the ammo to jump into the high teens this year if they see a key prospect available. And after White slips out of the top 10, he's the perfect guy to move up to grab and plug into the middle of the Eagles defense behind a strong defensive line.
|14
Lions get No. 14, 79, 117 for No. 8Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
The Lions move back and land some extra picks on Day 2 and 3 before drafting a prospect many think they could take at No. 8. Sweat had medical issues surface recently, but the fact that he was allowed to participate in the combine is a good sign that it shouldn't affect his stock much. Even after splurging on Trey Flowers, the Lions could use another option on the edge.
|15
Jets get No. 15, 173, 2020 1st for No. 3Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
The Jets bypass a chance to land a blue-chip talent at the top of the draft in order to secure what could be a high first-round pick from the Redskins next year. And they still get a pretty great edge rusher in Burns, who looked excellent at the combine while carrying more weight on his frame than he had in college. It's not out of the question that he ends up a better pro than Josh Allen, which would make this move a home run.
|16
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Panthers continue the run on edge rushers in the middle of Round 1 by snapping up the last surefire first-round talent at the position in Ferrell, who through no fault of his own isn't creating the kind of buzz as workout warriors like Sweat and Burns. He's still a complete product at defensive end who can come in and start immediately in Carolina.
|17
|Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
The Giants have beefed up their line the last two offseasons, with the most recent addition being Kevin Zeitler at guard. Even though many are projecting Ford inside at the next level, I still think he's worth taking and trying at right tackle for the Giants. Worst case, they can kick him inside next year and clear Zeitler's $10 million cap hit completely off the books.
|18
Steelers get No. 18 for No. 20, 141, 207Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan
In a recent Pick Six Podcast mock draft, I had the Ravens trade ahead of the Steelers to land a falling Devin White. If that were to happen here with Bush, it would basically be a worst-case scenario for the Steelers, so I wouldn't be shocked if they explore a move a few spots up to secure the talented Michigan linebacker once White is off the board.
|19
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
The Titans brought in an excellent slot option in Adam Humphries to go along with No. 1 receiver Corey Davis. Now mix in Metcalf as someone to stretch defenses with his deep speed paired with excellent size, and you're putting Marcus Mariota in the best position to succeed before deciding whether to give him a huge extension.
|20
Vikings get No. 20, 141, 207 for No. 18Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
With the top tackle and guard options off the board, the Vikings trade down slightly before pivoting to ... the pivot, where Bradbury is a clear upgrade from Pat Elflein, who can then move over and upgrade one of the guard spots. That configuration with Bradbury at center will help stabilize an interior blocking unit in Minnesota that was terrible last season.
|21
Patriots get No. 21 for No. 32, 64Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Fant would be a massive addition to a Patriots offense that lost several pass-catchers this offseason, but he's almost certainly not making it to pick No. 32. With the Seahawks assuredly looking to move down and add more draft picks, that offers the Pats the opportunity to go up and get a matchup nightmare at the tight end position.
|22
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
The Ravens' depth chart at receiver is pretty unappealing, and if they're not just going to run the ball 40 times a game, I'm not sure where upgrades are supposed to come from other than the draft. There's no clear cut No. 2 receiver behind Metcalf, but I think Brown would fit into the Ravens offense as a big slot option who can work over the middle of the field.
|23
Packers get No. 23, 54 for No. 12Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
The Packers move down and add a premium pick for a second straight year, but this time they stay put in their new slot instead of trading back up and still get a prospect who could go in the top 12 without anyone blinking. They did a great job adding talent to the defense in free agency, and here they fortify the defensive line with another quality talent.
|24
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The Raiders moved up to No. 1 early for a star quarterback but were able to hang on to this pick, which they can then use to add a top talent at the cornerback position in a class without a clear-cut elite option. Williams has great length and speed but isn't the surest tackler around, so expect him to mix splash plays with struggles at times.
|25
Dolphins get No. 25, 53 for No. 13Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
With the Dolphins at the beginning of a rebuild, we should expect them to explore trade-down scenarios to add more premium draft capital. Here, they're able to land a top-half-of-the-first-round talent in Simmons, who is expected to slip as he recovers from a torn ACL. But since the Dolphins don't need him to be healthy by Week 1 for a playoff push, adding a player of his caliber is a nice outcome for the long-term.
|26
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy is going to be a steal for whoever gets him, and even though he doesn't have the speed to stay with top wideouts, you can still be a top corner without a big number in the 40 on your resume. The Washington product ran a Richard Sherman-esque 4.55 40 at the combine, and that should be just fine for the Colts to add him to their secondary as an immediate starter.
|27
Cardinals get No. 4, No. 27, OT Kolton Miller for No. 1N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
With the third piece of their trade down with the Raiders, the Cardinals go local to bring in a potential No. 1 option for Rosen in Harry, who can outbattle most corners for balls even if he's not going to run away from anybody. Between Harry and Christian Kirk, the Cardinals are now set up well at the receiver position when Larry Fitzgerald calls it a career.
|28
|Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
Receiver isn't the biggest need for the Chargers, but here they still take the plunge on an improving prospect with the deep speed who can fill the hole left behind by Tyrell Williams' departure. He's shown with his ability to run routes that he's more than just a straight-line threat.
|29
Giants get No. 29 for No. 35, 95, 171Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Giants weren't able to land one of the top two QBs in the draft earlier, and while I'm sure their fans are clamoring to wait until next year to draft a QB, there's no guarantee they'll be in position to get the guy they want. Even if they add Jones, who makes sense as an heir to Eli Manning, and land the No. 1 pick next year, they can still take the top QB at that point and trade Jones if he doesn't wow during his rookie season. Isn't that what people expect the Cardinals to do this year? Jones could also get two years in the Giants' system before they decide whether to make a run at Trevor Lawrence in 2021. It's best to give yourself options, Giants faithful.
|30
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Running back isn't the biggest need for the Packers, but they did a good job addressing holes in free agency and are free to explore many different directions in the draft. And after all the Le'Veon Bell and Mark Ingram speculation, it's clear the door is open to bring in a talented back like Jacobs, who can split touches with Aaron Jones and elevate the Packers' running game even if he doesn't hit his ceiling as a superstar.
|31
|Dexter Lawrence, NT, Clemson
The Rams have attacked several needs on defense during free agency, bringing back Dante Fowler and signing Clay Matthews on the edge while also fortifying the secondary with Eric Weddle. But one player they haven't replaced is Ndamukong Suh, at least until they draft the massive Lawrence to disrupt opponents' rushing attacks on the interior.
|32
Jaguars get No. 32 for No. 38, 109Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
The Seahawks trade down again and add another pick to their arsenal, while the Jaguars move up for an explosive, field-stretching talent at receiver after nabbing the multi-talented Hockenson at tight end earlier. Come out of the first round with those two talents for Nick Foles and the Jaguars will have people buzzing about a potential Super Bowl run.
Round 2
|33
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
The Cardinals need to find more talent at cornerback, and after Baker failed to impress at the combine, there's a chance he slides out of Round 1. If that happens, the Cardinals should make sure he doesn't get past No. 33 overall.
|34
|Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Tillery is a guy who would immediately improve the team's pass rush from the interior, and after landing Justin Houston to provide help on the edge, the Colts should be leaps and bounds better at getting pressure on the quarterback this year.
|35
Lions get No. 35 for No. 43, 111, 204Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
The Lions have a big need on the interior of their line, and Lindstrom is the perfect guy to come in and give them a boost with his well-rounded game. After moving down in Round 1 and picking up two extra picks, Detroit has the flexibility to make this move up in Round 2 to snag a guy that many feel has Round 1 talent.
|36
|Nasir Adderley, FS, Delaware
Adderley is the small-schooler with the best chance to go on Day 1, but here he slips just far enough for the 49ers to land a premier talent at a clear position of need.
|37
Chiefs get No. 37, 95, 171 for No. 29Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
The Chiefs need to find a way to boost their pass rush aside from just bringing in Alex Okafor, who hasn't topped five sacks in a season since 2014. Ferguson led the nation with 17.5 sacks last season and is a great fit for the Chiefs' switch to a 4-3 scheme.
|38
Seahawks get No. 38, 64, 109 for No. 21 (two trades)Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
The Seahawks have just four draft picks and should be open for business for teams looking to trade up. Here they move down twice, first to No. 32 then to this spot, giving them five picks in the top 125. McGary is a guy who can start at right tackle immediately and finally fix that part of the offensive line.
|39
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
For much of the season Thompson was considered the best safety prospect in this class, but his star has fallen a bit, making him more likely to go on Day 2 than Day 1. But he'd be a great addition to the secondary for a Bucs team that needs to improve at the safety position with Todd Bowles coming aboard from New York.
|40
|Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
If the Bills pass on a defensive lineman on Day 1, I can see them coming back in Round 2 and jumping all over a guy like Allen, who can improve the team's run defense on one end of the line while also offering the ability to move inside on passing downs.
|41
|Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
The Broncos added a QB of the future in the first round, and here they continue to beef up the offensive line with McCoy, who should take over at center but can also be an option at guard if the team decides to go a different direction (perhaps moving Connor McGovern to the pivot?).
|42
|Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
If the Bengals miss out on Ed Oliver in Round 1, Jones represents a great fallback option on Day 2. He's an interior penetrator who can team with Geno Atkins to give guards and centers fits.
|43
Raiders get No. 43, 111, 204 for No. 35Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
The Raiders added a bunch of talent at receiver this offseason, but they've yet to find a replacement for Jared Cook at tight end. Smith is a receiving weapon at the position who should make the offense with Kyler Murray at the helm even more dynamic, and the team is able to add a few more draft picks to help soften the blow of moving up to No. 1 earlier.
|44
|Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
Bryan Bulaga is a free agent after the 2019 season, while David Bakhtiari's contract is up after 2020 and can be cleared next offseason to save $11 million in cap space. Risner can compete at one of the tackle spots long-term but is also an option to start immediately at guard.
|45
Browns get No. 45 for No. 49, 144Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
The Browns kick off their draft by moving up a few spots to snag Abram, who is arguably the best safety in this draft depending on who you ask. His job will be to wreak havoc while playing closer to the line in Cleveland.
|46
|Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Washington made a big move up for a franchise quarterback in Round 1, but they need to give him weapons in the passing game to help him succeed. Harmon is one of the best receivers in this draft class and is capable of being a quality No. 1 option if he reaches his ceiling.
|47
Chiefs get No. 47 for No. 61, 95Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp is good enough to be in play for the Chiefs' first round pick, so the fact that he's still available in the middle of Round 2 necessitates a trade up for Kansas City, using one of the picks they got from the Giants in their earlier trade down. He can be the hammer, box safety to replace Eric Berry and works as a nice complement to Tyrann Mathieu.
|48
|Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich is a ferocious player who really raised his profile with a good combine, and I suspect he's someone new coach Brian Flores would love to have on his defense. He joins Jeffery Simmons on a Dolphins defensive line that gets much younger in one offseason.
|49
Falcons get No. 49, 144 for No. 45Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
The Falcons moved up in Round 1 to land a star defensive tackle, but I'd be surprised if they don't come out of this draft with a potential starter at corner as they're light on depth behind Desmond Trufant and last year's second-round pick, Isaiah Oliver. Ya-Sin is still learning the corner position but looks like a long-term starter with the right grooming.
|50
Patriots get No. 50 for No. 56, 134J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
The Patriots use their wealth of picks to move up again and land a big-bodied matchup problem at receiver in Arcega-Whiteside, who should be able to operate on the outside in New England.
|51
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Layne has been a riser during the draft process and it's possible he goes much higher than this, but expect him to come off the board at some point in Round 2. The Titans have three quality corners but Logan Ryan is recovering from a broken leg and entering a contract year. Layne is nice insurance if they need to go cheaper at the position in 2020.
|52
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Once thought of as a top-15 pick, Polite could be in for a fall after an abysmal pre-draft process, but he's too talented to let slip out of the second round. The Steelers may be looking for a new edge rusher if they decide not to bring back Bud Dupree after his option year, and Polite is capable of being that guy if he stays on the right track.
|53
Dolphins get No. 25, 53 for No. 13Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
The Dolphins traded back in the first round in order to pick up this selection, and they use it to continue building in the trenches with Little, who has the potential to develop into a top tackle in the NFL.
|54
Packers get No. 23, 54 for No. 12Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
The Packers moved down in the first round and now use that extra pick to add a plus route-runner at the tight end position in Sternberger, who can allow the team to move on from Jimmy Graham in 2020 if the Texas A&M product develops.
|55
Cardinals get No. 55, 161 for No. 65, 103Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
The Texans move back to recoup some draft capital after trading up in Round 1, and that allows the Cardinals to add some more help to the offensive line in Jenkins, a proven pivot who can come in and start immediately on a much-improved line in terms of talent.
|56
Vikings get No. 56, 134 for No. 50Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio St.
The Vikings let the Patriots move up for a receiver then wind up getting an intriguing offensive weapon in Campbell, an upgrade as the team's No. 3 receiver behind their two studs.
|57
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, FS/CB, Florida
The Eagles were exposed in the secondary last season, and adding the versatile Gardner-Johnson to the fold will give them insurance if Ronald Darby doesn't return to his old level of play off a torn ACL and also as a potential slot corner with good coverage ability.
|58
|Gerald Willis III, DL, Miami
The Cowboys are finally on the board with Willis, a disruptive force at the defensive tackle position who needs to play with more consistency but can have an early impact in bursts.
|59
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
The Colts shouldn't stop adding at the receiver position after inking Devin Funchess to a one-year deal, and Butler could be an absolute steal here if he can conquer his drop issues.
|60
|Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
After passing on a cornerback in Round 1, the Chargers turn around and get a guy who could be a steal late in the second round in Love, an excellent cover corner who lacks top-end speed.
|61
Panthers get No. 61, 95 for No. 47Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
The Panthers turn one Day 2 pick into two before grabbing Oruwariye, who could be ticketed for a higher spot than this after running a 4.47 40 at the combine. At his size and with his ball skills, the Penn State product would be a steal here.
|62
Bengals get No. 62 for No. 72, 149, 198Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama
The Bengals have a whopping eight picks on Day 3 of the draft, which should allow them to make a move up on Day 2 for a prospect they like. Wilson is a nice find this late as someone who can man the middle of the Bengals' defensive scheme moving forward.
|63
|Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
The Chiefs moved up to land a quality safety prospect earlier in his round, and they use their third pick of the day to add even more secondary talent in Mullen, who excels in man coverage and can compete to start on the outside immediately.
|64
Seahawks get No. 32, 64 for No. 21Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
After trading back in Round 1, the Seahawks use this extra pick to land Earl Thomas's long-term replacement in Thornhill, who could also function at corner for a team that wants to move him back to his old position.
Round 3
|65
Texans get No. 65, 103 for No. 55, 161Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
The Texans make another trade before snapping up a second tackle in Cajuste, who can be the longterm bookend to first-round pick Andre Dillard. Considering their issues blocking last year, Houston should be planning to come out of the first two days of the draft with at least two O-linemen.
|66
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
James Washington should provide some field-stretching ability as the Steelers look to replace Antonio Brown, but Samuel can be used in a variety of ways and would emerge quickly as a playmaker in Pittsburgh's offense.
|67
|Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
The 49ers really solidified the defense in the first two rounds, and here they add a deep threat to their arsenal in the passing game.
|68
|Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
The Jets are finally back on the block after not having a Round 2 pick, and with an edge rusher in the fold after trading down in Round 1, they go to the secondary and add the talented Williams at corner.
|69
|Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
The Jaguars took two offensive weapons earlier, and now they circle back and find a safety to step in for Tashaun Gipson .
|70
|Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Even if the Bucs add an edge rusher in Round 1, they shouldn't stop there. Ximines is another guy who should fit the move to the 3-4 as a guy who brings heat rushing the passer.
|71
|Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss
The Broncos have looked at a lot of tight ends during the pre-draft process, and here they snag a guy who has the potential to develop into a quality all-around player at the position despite his lack of college production.
|72
Saints get No. 72, 149, 198 for No. 62Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
The Saints move down and add extra picks before making their first selection. Cashman is a linebacker prospect that has picked up steam during the pre-draft process and could easily beat his ranking on draft day.
|73
|L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
The Patriots focused on upgrading their offensive weapons in the first two rounds, but now it's time to add talent to the defensive line. Collier is a nice chess piece capable of playing different roles on the defensive line.
|74
Browns get No. 74 for No. 80, 170Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
The Browns passed on corner early because of the great value available at safety, but here they make a move up for Johnson before another team can snag him and get more young talent for the secondary.
|75
|David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
The Packers added Dalton Risner earlier as a potential starting guard with the long-term upside of sticking at tackle, but with the future uncertain on the ends of the offensive line, it doesn't hurt to come back around and take more depth at the tackle position.
|76
Eagles get No. 76 for 2020 2ndDavid Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
The Eagles have a clear need at running back and have shown interest in Montgomery, so they are able to get Washington to take a deal for their 2020 second-round pick after the division rivals lost their first-rounder next year in the trade-up for Dwayne Haskins.
|77
|Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
The Panthers will be looking to upgrade their backup QB situation in the draft, and Grier is the guy after the team showed interest in him during the pre-draft process.
|78
|Michael Jordan, C, Ohio State
The Dolphins added offensive line help earlier, but they should keep stockpiling players in the trenches to develop together. Jordan has starting potential at the next level.
|79
Lions get No. 14, 79, 117 for No. 8Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
The Lions use one of the two picks they added in the first-round trade earlier to shore up the running back depth chart after failing to steal Malcolm Brown from the Rams. Harris should prove to be a nice complement with Kerryon Johnson.
|80
Bills get No. 80, 170 for No. 74Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
The Bills trade back a few spots then take a big receiver with immense upside in Boykin, who brings a different skillset with his size and athleticism than free-agent additions John Brown and Cole Beasley.
|81
|Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
The Vikings brought back Anthony Barr to play the strongside, but they could still use an upgrade at the weakside position as well as more depth overall. That should be a good role for Hanks out of the gate.
|82
|D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Titans haven't found any edge rush help yet in this draft, so they bring in a rotational player here in Walker who could eventually develop into an every-down player.
|83
|Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
The Steelers already added two front-seven defenders earlier in this draft, but they could still improve their depth up front. Enter Buggs, a strong, explosive player with experience at multiple spots on the line.
|84
Redskins get No. 84 for No. 96, 153Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
After trading out with their earlier pick in the round, Washington decides it can't wait any longer to come up and get another Alabama defender in Miller to help replace Preston Smith's production.
|85
|Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
This is the Ravens' first pick since No. 22, and they end the long wait by bringing in a linebacker who can compete for snaps inside with C.J. Mosley out the door.
|86
|Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
The Texans focused on the offensive line earlier, but here they add a back who averaged nearly nine yards per carry last year and could potentially quickly emerge as the team's starter at the position.
|87
|Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Welcome to the draft, Bears fans. The team doesn't have many needs, which is good because it doesn't have many early picks. Sanders is a solid back who can handle three-down work, and he should be an upgrade from Jordan Howard.
|88
Chiefs get No. 88 for No. 92, 201Devin Singletary, RB, FAU
The Lions do some more wheeling and dealing, letting the Chiefs move up for a back they've shown interest in after there's a run on the position.
|89
|Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
The Colts made a big addition on their defensive line with Justin Houston, but Omenihu gives them a big body on the other side of the formation to play in a rotational role.
|90
|Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
The Cowboys passed on Calvin Ridley last year to take Leighton Vander Esch, but here they grab the Falcons standout's brother as a potential replacement for Cole Beasley as a possession receiver.
|91
|Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
The Chargers go small school to find Howard, who can come in and compete to start at right tackle for a team that needs more talent at the position.
|92
Lions get No. 92, 201 for No. 88Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
The Lions move down a few spots for another extra pick before taking Smith, who should provide solid depth at the tight end position.
|93
|Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
This would be a nice find for the Jets offense, as Hardman has shown well during the pre-draft process and might go as early as Round 2. If he's available, he's a nice field-stretching option for the Jets who can bring a dynamic ability to the passing game.
|94
|Connor McGovern, G, Penn State
The Rams are finally back on the clock after taking Dexter Lawrence at No. 31. Here they land more depth for the interior of the line after losing two players from last year's starting unit.
|95
Panthers get No. 61, 95 for No. 47Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin
The Chiefs originally landed this pick by trading out of Round 1, then sent it to the Panthers to move up in Round 2. Carolina uses the pick to finally bring in some help for an offensive line that struggled last year.
|96
Ravens get No. 96 for No. 102, 191Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
The Ravens move up to add talent to the defensive line, while the Seahawks, who moved down from No. 84 to this pick, fall back again for more draft capital on Day 3.
|97
|Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
Devin McCourty was close to retiring this offseason and both he and Patrick Chung are now in their 30s, so it's time to groom the team's next wave at safety. Johnson isn't big but he's a leader with a versatile skillset. He might as well change his last name to McCourty now.
|98
|Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Yes, even more receiving help for the Jaguars, who brought in a big tight end in T.J. Hockenson and now have the fast Isabella to go with the fast Marquise Brown. Nick Foles won't lack for weapons with his new team.
|99
|Bobby Okereke, ILB, Stanford
Okereke can come in and make an impact on special teams on Day 1 while competing for snaps inside at linebacker, where he could be a nice attacking player at the line of scrimmage.
|100
|Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
The Panthers finish out their Day 2 by taking a guy to help pick up the slack at linebacker after Thomas Davis left in free agency.
|101
|Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
The Patriots brought in end help earlier in the third round, and now they boost the interior with the talented Saunders, who worked his way into the Day 2 conversation with a great Senior Bowl week.
|102
Seahawks get No. 102, 191 for No. 96Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
The Seahawks were active in this mock draft, turning their four draft picks (No. 21, 84, 124, 159) into No. 38, 64, 102, 109, 124, 153, 159 and 191. After securing a right tackle and free safety earlier, here they add a big guy with upside in the pass-rush game in Jackson.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine
-
What to know about Josh Allen
Josh Allen was smart to return for his senior season, and now he's set to be a top-five pick...
-
What to know about Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top EDGEs
Plus the former Clemson star with similarities to Chandler Jones and more on 2019's top EDGE...
-
Mock Draft: Broncos take Dwayne Haskins
Four quarterbacks are taken in the top 17, with Kyler Murray going first overall