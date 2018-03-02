2018 NFL Combine: Baker Mayfield says he is the QB who can turn around the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are almost certainly taking a quarterback with one of their top two picks, No. 1 and No. 4, when the 2018 NFL Draft gets started in late April. One of those quarterbacks could be Baker Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who has not shied away from being brash at various points of his career at Oklahoma.

Mayfield, appearing at the podium for the 2018 NFL Combine, continued being a brash talker and saying, when asked about Cleveland's status, that if anyone could turn around the Browns "it'd be me."

"If it's anybody's going to turn around that franchise it'd be me. To be able to put them in the right direction," Mayfield said. "They're close. They have the right pieces. Just need one guy at quarterback to make that difference."

Baker Mayfield believes there’s no one better than him to turn around the #Browns pic.twitter.com/ssOZ4tRd6o — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 2, 2018

There is literally a long list of quarterbacks -- it resides on a famous jersey -- who have thought they could turn around the Browns franchise since the club returned to Cleveland back in 1999. All have tried and all have failed, assuming you don't count Derek Anderson's 2007 playoff run.

Mayfield would be fascinating under center for the Browns because of his confidence. He has often been compared to former Browns first-round pick Johnny Manziel, but Mayfield has tried to move away from those comparisons, and with good reason.

Manziel flamed out badly with the Browns and has been a big scar on the soul of Browns fans as they hope a new front office can continue the search for the quarterback with some half-decent results.

There are concerns about Mayfield as a player too, technically. He is shorter than the prototypical quarterback, although the comp for Mayfield is probably Russell Wilson in that regard. And he played in a Big 12 offense, which has been an issue in terms of developing quarterbacks over recent years.

The reality is Mayfield is like NWO Deshaun Watson. He wins and he won huge at the college level. The statistics and the production and the results are difficult to argue with. Mix in his bold approach to life in general and it's easy to see a GM falling in love with him as a quarterback prospect.

"I think it's a few things. I think, accuracy. I can make any throw. Winning is the most important," Mayfield said when asked what makes him a top quarterback. "The way I've been able to get my guys around me to play. Not just the offensive players, the other 10 guys, but defensive guys, special teams guys. The energy I bring, the passion I bring, it's infectious."

Now the question becomes whether the Browns will get the bug too.